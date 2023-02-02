TOWANDA — The No. 6 Towanda Black Knights advanced in the District IV Duals wrestling tournament with a 37-32 win over No. 11 Wyalusing on Wednesday night.
“(Wyalusing’s) kids came to wrestle, all the way through the lineup,” said Towanda coach Bill Sexton, who lamented the fact that the two NTL rivals had to meet in the District IV Duals opening round.
“The last thing you want to do is wrestle any team twice in the same season. If you lost the first one, no matter how much you talk about a do-over, it’s kind of hard to get that,” Sexton said. “If you won the first one you always have to wonder where your kids’ heads are. It’s not good, especially a big rival like this. This match should happen once a year — and, you know what, if it’s going to happen twice a year then it needs to be for the district title or somewhere down the road in the state tournament. Not in the opening round.”
The last time these two teams met — a 40-27 win for Towanda on Jan. 21 — the big match was at 133 pounds where Towanda’s Rylee Sluyter earned a fall late in the dual over Wyalusing’s Jonathan Earle.
This time around, the match would begin at 133 pounds — and once again Sluyter came through with a big win for his team.
Sluyter overcame an early deficit to pick up an 11-2 major decision win to put his team up 4-0.
“Obviously we needed to set the pace with that (133 pound) match,” Sexton said. “We had a big match there last time. I thought Earle came out and wrestled aggressively again. We had to come from behind again. Rylee had to work to score points. Luckily he got it up to a major, but it was a tough match.”
Riley Vanderpool earned a pin at 139 pounds and the host Black Knights were up 10-0 early.
Wyalusing answered right back with a big pin of their own when Cade McMicken avenged an earlier loss with a fall over Towanda’s Chase Geurin at 145 pounds.
Ayden Hunsinger followed that up with a technical fall win over Aiden Miller at 152 pounds to put the visiting Rams up 11-10.
The Black Knights got the lead again when Jace Gunther accepted a forfeit at 160 to make it 16-11.
Towanda would get more bonus points at 172 as sophomore Mason Higley decked Jordan Lamb in 4:22 to make it 22-11 in favor of the Knights.
Sawyer Robinson earned a 6-1 win over Alex Hunsinger at 189 and all of the sudden Towanda’s lead expanded to 25-11.
Wyalusing would bounce back with a pin from Zach Fenton at 215 pounds to cut the lead to 25-17 with five bouts left.
Unfortunately for the Rams, they would win all three contested bouts down the stretch — but they also gave up two forfeits.
Towanda heavyweight Audy Vanderpool accepted a forfeit to push the Knights lead to 31-17.
Wyalusing got a pin from Isaiah Harvey over Bryghton Yale at 107 before Cole Patrick picked up a 9-2 decision over Wyatt Stranger at 114 to narrow the Towanda lead to 31-26.
Towanda’s Anthony Rifenbark accepted a forfeit at 121 to clinch the match for his squad before Wyalusing’s CJ Carr closed things out with a pin against Hayden Space at 127.
In the end, Towanda won seven bouts — with three forfeits and two pins — while Wyalusing had six wins, including four falls and one technical fall.
Towanda advances to the quarterfinals on Saturday where they will face No. 3 Canton. Wrestling begins at 11 a.m. at Milton High School.
The last time the two NTL rivals met, the Canton Warriors won eight matches on their way to a 39-23 win.
“We’re going to hopefully put forth our best effort and compete. We get Canton right off the bat again, which again is not an ideal situation to wrestle a league rival again, but I think we can compete with Canton,” said Sexton. “I think we can be competitive with them. We have to find a way to win seven matches. We’ve got to find a way to get bonus points and we have to reverse some of those close matches we had with them.”
No. 3 Canton 42, No. 14 Milton 22
CANTON — The Canton Warriors advanced to the quarterfinals of the District IV Duals with a dominant win over visiting Milton on Wednesday.
Canton would get pins from Lyle Vermilya (114), Cohen Landis (121), Holden Ward (133), Hayden Ward (145) and Riley Parker (189).
Hudson Ward earned a technical fall at 152, while Carson Rockwell had a major decision at 127 and Michael Davis earned a decision at 215.
Canton will face NTL rival Towanda in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.