TOWANDA — The No. 6 Towanda Black Knights advanced in the District IV Duals wrestling tournament with a 37-32 win over No. 11 Wyalusing on Wednesday night.

“(Wyalusing’s) kids came to wrestle, all the way through the lineup,” said Towanda coach Bill Sexton, who lamented the fact that the two NTL rivals had to meet in the District IV Duals opening round.