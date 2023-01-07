WYALUSING — The Towanda Black Knights made the trip to Wyalusing on Friday night and came away with a 45-37 win over the shorthanded Rams.
The Rams were playing without senior standout Blake Morningstar, but they were able to hang right with the visiting Knights in front of a large crowd.
“Credit to Wyalusing. You have to take your hat off to them. You know they played a great game where they played together, they took care of the ball in the second half and they made us pay when we tried to trap them. You have to take (your) hat off to them,” Towanda coach Landon Henry said.
Wyalusing coach Brent Keyes was proud of his players for stepping up when they were missing their top scorer.
“We were excited throughout the week to see who would step up. We didn’t practice really well early in the week, and kind of got into them on Tuesday night and they responded,” Keyes said. “I was proud of my younger guys and I thought we played really hard. The offensive end of the floor, again we just didn’t have enough down the stretch scoring the ball to get over the hump. We were right there the whole time.”
The two rivals matched each other in the first quarter — with Wyalusing’s Trehnon Hugo scoring seven and Towanda’s Justin Schoonover scoring four — as the game was tied 11-11 heading to the second.
Towanda would outscore the host Rams 13-8 in the second quarter to take a 24-19 lead into the break.
Wyalusing responded in the third with Junior Vanderpool scoring five and Hugo four more to help their squad outscore Towanda 15-13 to cut the lead to 37-34 heading to the final period.
In the final quarter, the Knights were able to put up eight points while shutting down the Rams — who scored just three points in the frame.
“I’m a little disappointed. There’s no moral victories in this rivalry. I’m just disappointed we didn’t have enough offense down the stretch,” Keyes said.
The takeaway for Henry and the Black Knights is they need to improve when it comes to finishing games strong.
“We need to work on staying composed down the stretch and managing a lead — and before we can manage a lead we need to figure out how to extend a lead in a game. I think that’s something that we can definitely (work on),” Henry said.
Towanda was led by Jack Wheaton and Logan Lambert with 12 points apiece.
Wheaton was thrilled to get a win on the road against their biggest rival.
“It felt real good. Wyalusing (and) Towanda are always rivals and it’s just nice to get a win,” Wheaton said.
The Towanda guard hit a couple of big three-pointers in the second half to help the Knights grab the victory.
“It was awesome to get hyped after (those) hits, and to really just hype up the whole team and motivate them to get this win,” he said.
Towanda would also get 11 points from Justin Schoonover, while Elias Shrawder added eight points and Teagan Irish chipped in two.
Vanderpool led the way for Wyalusing with 12 points and Hugo finished with 11.
Zibiah Walton added seven points, while Parker Petlock had five, and Brody Fuhrey chipped in two.
One thing Friday night’s game had was that classic NTL rivalry feeling as the large crowd was loud throughout the night.
“It is intense. Very loud, but also exciting at the same time, and (that kind of atmosphere) motivates me even more,” Wheaton said.
Keyes praised the Wyalusing community for always showing up to support their Rams.
“Our community is awesome. They have been since I’ve been here. This is my ninth year and every game — and especially this game, at home on a Friday night. It was packed, the students were really good in the fourth quarter, and it’s fun. It’s fun to be in the arena and see it happen,” Keyes said.
Wyalusing is set to host North Penn-Liberty on Monday, while Towanda will visit Athens on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.