TOWANDA —The Towanda wrestling squad put together a strong performance on Saturday as the Black Knights went 4-1 to finish second in the annual Dandy Duals.
Montgomery won the team title with a 5-0 record. Conner Harer won the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler award after pinning four opponents, all in the first period, and recording a major decision.
Towanda would have three wrestlers finish with perfect 5-0 records as Bryant Green, Wyatt Stranger and Riley Vanderpool led the way for the Knights.
The Knights took down Coudersport (64-12), Danville (43-27), Williamson (50-24) and Wyoming Area (51-24), while they dropped a tight 43-30 match to Montgomery.
“You never quite know what you’re going to get. As young as we are and what we’re putting out there, you never quite know what way things are going to go. I think our kids are just going to kind of build on the day today,” said Towanda coach Bill Sexton. “Everybody contributed today. We didn’t have anybody who didn’t have a win today. We picked up a lot of falls when we needed them. That was kind of essential to what we were doing too.”
The Montgomery-Towanda match started at 160 pounds where Harer pinned Jace Gunther in 36 seconds.
Green responded for the Knights in a big way as he pinned returning state place winner Devon Deem in the third period at 172 to make it 6-6.
“I think we got a big confidence builder, momentum builder with Bryant Green’s win over Dakota Deem in the Montgomery match. Any time you knock off a returning state place winner, it kind of shows everybody in your lineup that ‘Hey, we can win matches here that maybe people don’t think we can,’” Sexton said. “(Green is) our team captain. He’s the guy that our guys kind of look up to to kind of set the standard for them.”
Montgomery’s Tanner Springman beat Aiden Miller 7-2 at 189 and Colby Springman made it 15-6 with a pin of Spencer Jennings at 215.
The Red Raiders made it three straight when heavyweight Brad Leon pinned Jared Gunther in 2:13.
Down 21-6, the Knights got two straight wins by fall as Stranger pinned Kyle Segraves in 5:40 at 106 and JB Parker decked Brennan Emery in 3:32 at 113 to cut the lead to 21-18.
“We had a real solid day out of Wyatt Stranger at 106 for us. Wyatt was a kid who had a decent junior high year last year for us, really struggled his seventh grade year. He had a decent year last year in eighth grade and now he’s off to a 6-0 start for us on the varsity level ... I was real pleased with him,” Sexton said.
Montgomery’s Blake Snyder pinned Shane Atwood at 120 to make it 27-18, but Wyatt Delamater returned the favor for the Knights with a pin of Carver Wagner in exactly one minute.
Now leading 27-24, Montgomery extended its lead when Hunter Leet pinned Rylee Sluyter at 132.
Vanderpool responded for Towanda as he pinned Nevin Beachel in just 26 seconds to make it 33-30 with two bouts left.
“Riley is off to a 6-0 start for us. He had a big day for us, kind of stopping momentum when other teams got some points on us, he came out and got pins for us. He had a fine day for us,” said Sexton.
Montgomery sealed the win when Caden Finck pinned Garrett Chapman at 145. The final match saw Coy Bryson beat Towanda’s Sawyer Robinson 9-1 at 152.
Despite coming up on the wrong end of the scoreboard, Sexton was pleased with his team’s performance against Montgomery, which is ranked 8th in the state.
“We hung with them the whole day. We had our chances to win. We lost a couple matches that maybe go another way the next time we see them, so I was pretty pleased with that, even in defeat,” Sexton said.
Towanda’s opening match against Williamson also counted as their NTL bout with the Warriors.
Sawyer Robinson (152), Stranger (106), Parker (113) and Sluyter (132) all earned wins by fall in the victory over Williamson.
Vanderpool earned a technical fall win at 138, while Spencer Jennings was a 10-4 winner over Tim Freeman at 189.
Green, Shane Atwood (120) and Hayden Space (126) all accepted forfeits during the Williamson match.
“I thought they came out and wrestled real well against Williamson to start things off. We had talked about the fact that it was a league match and the first home match and things like that. We came out and kind of took it to them,” Sexton said.
Parker earned four wins on the day for Towanda, which got three wins apiece from Delamater, Sluyter, Robinson and Jace Gunther.
Sexton was thrilled to see Delamater get some wins on the mat after missing last year with an injury.
“It’s nice to see him getting back out on the mat for us. He had a 3-0 day for us. He’s kind of sharing a spot there to begin with because he wasn’t cleared early on in the year and so he didn’t have as many practices in. He’s finding his way back into the varsity lineup,” Sexton said.
Jared Gunther, Jennings and Atwood picked up two wins during the tournament.
The longtime Towanda coach likes where his team is at right now.
“I think we have the kind of team that if our kids hang together and believe in themselves, I think we’re going to get better as the year goes on. I saw us getting better today,” Sexton said.
Hughesville was third with Danville fourth and Williamson fifth. Wyoming Area came home in seventh with Jersey Shore eighth and Coudersport in ninth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.