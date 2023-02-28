WILLIAMSPORT — The Towanda Black Knights and Canton Warriors both had top-ten team finishes at the District IV Class AA Wrestling Championships over the weekend.
Towanda advanced five to regionals and placed sixth as a team, while Canton has six moving on and finished in seventh place.
The Black Knights were led by 189-pound champion Sawyer Robinson (see related story).
Towanda had a pair of third-place finishers in Riley Vanderpool at 139 pounds and Mason Higley at 172 pounds.
Audy Vanderpool placed fifth at 285 pounds and Rylee Sluyter took home sixth at 133 to earn his way to regionals.
Riley Vanderpool reached the semifinals with a 5-4 win over Benton’s Ethan Kolb on Friday night.
Southern Columbia’s Mason Barvitskie earned a 6-5 decision over Vanderpool in the semifinals on Saturday morning.
Vanderpool bounced back with a pin in just 44 seconds, and then recorded a 4-1 win over Kolb in the third-place bout.
Higley, who went 2-0 on Friday, dropped a 6-2 decision to Caden Finck of Montgomery in the semifinals.
The Towanda sophomore accepted a forfeit in the consolation semifinals before earning a 13-2 major decision over Central Columbia’s Greyson Shaud in the bronze medal match.
Audy Vanderpool opened Saturday with a pin in the first consolation round.
He continued his pinning ways with a fall over Milton’s Paul Rohland in the next consi match.
After losing by fall in the consi semis, Vanderpool rebounded with a quick pin against Athens’ Josh Nittinger in the fifth-place bout.
Rylee Sluyter, who pinned his way into the semis on Friday, would drop his semifinal match against Muncy standout Scott Johnson by technical fall.
Sluyter then dropped a tight 6-2 decision to Benton’s Dylan Granahan in the consolation semifinals before falling to Warrior Run’s Sam Hall in the fifth-place match by a 6-1 count.
Also for Towanda, Chase Geurin placed eighth at 145 pounds, while Aiden Miller (152) and Bryghton Yale (107) both went 0-2 on the weekend.
Canton was led by silver medalist Mason Nelson, who placed second at 285 pounds.
Nelson opened his tournament with a pin in Friday’s quarterfinals. He went on to take a 3-2 decision over Benton’s Andrew Wolfe in the semifinals on Saturday morning.
In the finals, Nelson faced off with Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich and would lose by fall in the first period.
“He had a great weekend. He’s been battling some injuries and he’s getting healthy. He’s getting better every week, and we told him, ‘Hey, you’ve got to go in there, you’ve got to believe in yourself,’ I said, ‘You can be in the finals,’” said Canton coach Lyle Wesneski. “You know Ulrich is the real deal. He’s one of the top guys in the state of Pennsylvania.”
With the second-place finish, Nelson has put himself in a good position to punch his ticket to states.
“(Getting to the district final) was a realistic goal and he got there, and now we’ve just got to carry it over to next week and find a way to keep winning,” Wesneski said. “It’s a brand new week. We’ve got to go back to work this week and get ready to go. We’ll be ready.”
Lyle Vermilya came home with a third-place finish at 107 pounds, while Cohen Landis (121), Hudson Ward (152) and Micheal Davis (215) finished fifth and Riley Parker (172) took sixth.
One name missing from the Warriors’ regional qualifier list is senior standout Hayden Ward, who unfortunately was injured on Friday night.
Vermilya reached the semifinals before falling to Muncy’s Gage Swank by a 9-0 major decision.
He would rebound with a 6-2 win over Montgomery’s Manny Stoltzfus in the consi semis before falling to Montoursville’s Aristotel Bobotas by major decision in the third-place bout.
Landis was a semifinalist at 121, but would drop that bout by fall. He would fall in the consolation semifinals before picking up a 9-7 overtime win over Mifflinburg’s Ben Straub in the fifth-place bout.
Hudson Ward battled back from a quarterfinal loss on Friday night with three wins on Saturday.
In his fifth-place bout, Ward earned a 5-3 sudden victory win over Loyalsock’s Braden Vincenzes.
Davis dropped his quarterfinal bout on Friday, but would earn two straight wins to get into the consolation semifinals.
He dropped the consi semi to Troy’s Mason Woodward by fall before rebounding with a pin of his own in the fifth-place bout against Sugar Valley’s Kyle Stahl.
Parker, who fell in overtime in the quarterfinals on Friday, would punch his ticket to regionals with a pair of wins on Saturday morning. After securing his place in Williamsport next weekend, the Canton standout forfeited his final two bouts to place sixth.
Brenen Taylor finished seventh at 160 pounds and will be the first alternate for regionals at that weight.
Ryland Sakers went 0-2 at 139 pounds for the Warriors.
The Wyalusing Rams have three wrestlers heading to regionals with third-place finisher Ayden Hunsinger (152) and fourth-place medalists Cole Patrick (114) and CJ Carr (121).
Hunsinger made his way to the semifinals on Saturday morning but would fall to Montgomery star Conner Harer by fall.
He bounced back with a 9-3 win over Canton’s Hudson Ward and then took down Line Mountain’s Dalton Schadel in a 4-1 decision in the bronze medal match.
Patrick and Carr both lost their quarterfinal matches on Friday but rallied on Saturday to advance to regionals.
Patrick won three straight consolation round matches — including two by fall — to reach the third-place bout. In his final match, he was pinned by Hughesville’s Chase Shaner.
Carr earned wins by major decision, technical fall and decision to reach the third-place match. In the medal round, Carr dropped a 3-2 decision to Meadowbrook Christian’s Max Wirnsberger.
Cade McMicken took seventh at 139 pounds to become an alternate for regionals, and both Jon Earle (127) and Alex Hunsinger (189) went 0-2 over the weekend.
Troy will send two wrestlers to regionals with Woodward taking fourth at 215 and Konner Kerr placing sixth at 114 pounds.
Woodward had two pins on Friday to reach the semifinals.
In the semifinal round, Woodward was pinned by Muncy standout Austin Johnson.
Woodward came back with a pin of his own over Canton’s Davis to reach the bronze medal bout.
He would drop that match by a 6-3 decision to Mount Carmel’s Ryan Weidner.
Kerr also picked up two wins on Friday before dropping his semifinal match to Sullivan County’s Colton Wade by fall.
Kerr fell to Wyalusing’s Patrick in the consi semis before falling to Montgomery’s Carden Wagner by pin in the fifth-place match.
Kenyon Slater fell short of a spot at regionals as he placed eighth at 133 pounds.
Also for Troy, Jacob Hinman (152) and Kael Millard (189) both finished the tournament with 0-2 records.
It was a rough weekend for the Athens wrestling squad as just one of the Wildcats’ five district qualifiers punched a ticket to regionals.
Athens junior Josh Nittinger placed sixth in the 285-pound division to advance to regionals.
Nittinger opened with a loss to Loyalsock’s Carter Secora in the heavyweight quarterfinals on Friday night. Secora earned the fall in the third period.
The Athens grappler bounced back with a 10-2 major decision over Montoursville’s Landon Morehart in the first round of consolations.
Nittinger advanced to the consolation semifinals with a 5-1 decision over Central Columbia’s Aiden Hidlay.
In the consi semis, Benton’s Andrew Wolfe pinned Nittinger to send him to the fifth-place match.
The fifth-place match featured Nittinger against Towanda’s Audy Vanderpool. Earlier this year, Nittinger earned a decision over the Black Knight heavyweight.
This time around, Vanderpool picked up a first-period pin to claim the fifth-place medal.
Also for Athens, freshman Cooper Robinson finished in seventh place at 127 pounds. He will be an alternate for regionals.
Mason Vanderpool went 2-2 and finished eighth at 114 pounds, while Jake Courtney (133) and Karson Sipley (121) went 0-2 over the weekend.
Sullivan County has two wrestlers heading to regionals with Wade taking home the title at 114 (see related story) and Kruz McCusker finishing fifth at 127.
McCusker, who fell in the quarters on Friday, earned two wins by fall in the consolation bracket to reach the consi semis — where he dropped a 6-0 decision to Line Mountain’s Nolan Baumert.
McCusker then pinned Montoursville’s David Kennedy in 55 seconds in the fifth-place match.
Also for Sullivan, Rocky Finnegan finished seventh at 121 and will be the alternate for regionals, while Porter Dawson took eighth at 160.
Northeast Bradford’s two district qualifiers would struggle to get going in Williamsport as their seasons came to an end.
Ben Ellis (215) and Kamden Ricci (285) both went 0-2 on the weekend.
