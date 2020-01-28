There are certain athletes who are must watch.
Athletes who whether you are a fan, or don’t care about the team at all, you just have to tune in to watch.
That was Kobe Bryant.
And that’s easy to see from the reaction after his death.
Bryant was someone you just had to watch.
Lakers fans. Lakers haters. Everyone in between, they all had to watch Kobe Bryant.
Just one day before his death LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant on the all-time scoring list.
That led to the inevitable who is greater discussion.
Where Kobe belongs on the greatest player list is up for debate.
What’s not up for debate is that you can’t tell the story of the NBA without Kobe Bryant.
Of course there were the five NBA titles.
And, when they played together Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal helped form some of the most dominant teams in the sports history.
But, it was more than that with Bryant.
Bryant was a scorer, one of the best the NBA has ever seen.
There was the 81 point game in 2006.
There was the 60 point performance in his final NBA game.
There was the four straight 50-point games he had.
When you tuned in to watch Bryant, you just knew there was the possibility for something special. A possibility for a performance you would never forget.
More than anything, Bryant wanted the ball in his hands in a big spot.
You’ll hear people talk about Bryant’s clutch gene.
You’ll hear them talk about how he had that killer mentality late in games.
The reality is, Bryant made a lot of game winning shots, but he also missed his fair share.
Bryant grew up idolizing Michael Jordan, and he subscribed to the same theory Jordan did, that you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.
Bryant was never afraid of the big shot.
He was never afraid of the big moment.
And, he was never afraid of failing.
Make the shot. Miss the shot. The next time around, Bryant was going to take the shot again.
It’s part of what made Bryant can’t miss viewing.
You just knew the ball was going to be in his hands. You just knew he was going to take the big shot. Everyone in the arena knew he was going to take the big shots, the thing is, that didn’t mean they could stop him.
One day before Bryant’s death, LeBron James was talking about the greatness of Bryant as he passed him on the career scoring list. James was wearing tributes to Bryant written on his sneakers during the game.
For people my age, we grew up with Bryant.
He graduated high school the same year I did, and the whole world watched Bryant grow up in the NBA.
The thing is, it’s not just adults who have those memories of Bryant.
He played up until 2016, scoring 60 points in that final game.
Today’s top players all grew up watching Kobe play.
Even the younger NBA fans were keenly aware of what Bryant meant to the NBA.
It’s always shocking when a top athlete dies. We view them as almost superhuman, these larger than life personalities.
To see one die so young adds to the shock.
And, in the world of the NBA it’s incredibly rare.
When people list off the greatest players in NBA history, almost every single one of them is still alive.
From Jordan to LeBron. From Kareem to Magic and Bird. Even to 85-year-old Bill Russell, only Wilt Chamberlain among the list many count as the greatest ever had passed away.
With LeBron passing Bryant in scoring the discussion was just happening again with the all-time list. That would have only intensified when Bryant went into the Hall of Fame.
Now, fans are left to mourn. They are left with the memories of greatness they watched for 20 years.
The Lakers will retire Bryant’s jersey numbers. Even other teams, the Dallas Mavericks announced no one will wear 24 again, are following suit.
Generations from now fans will see Bryant’s name in the rafters.
They will hear the stories. They will learn about the titles. And they will go back and watch the videos and be in awe.
Because, you couldn’t turn away when Bryant was on TV. You couldn’t not watch.
Kobe Bryant just wanted the ball in his hands. And the whole world just wanted to see what he’d do when he got it.
