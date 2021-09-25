BLOSSBURG — The Towanda football team had no answer for North Penn-Mansfield and the Panthers’ rushing game in a 34-7 loss on Friday night in Blossburg.
Kohen Lehman rushed for 191 yards on 15 attempts and finished the night with three touchdowns.
With 18.4 seconds on the clock in the first quarter, Lehman broke free on the outside cruising into the end zone on a 50-yard run. Lehman once again found a hole at the 10:15 mark of the second quarter rushing for a 37-yard touchdown run.
NP-M quarterback Karson Dominick had a strong showing completing eight of his 18 pass attempts for one 108 yards and a touchdown. Dominick connected with Fabian on a 43 yard-strike extending the lead to 20-0 in the second quarter.
The Black Knight offense struggled to capitalize on opportunities in the first half. Towanda lost a fumble, stalled out twice in the red zone, and missed a field goal.
Towanda opened the second half driving down the field at will, culminating in a 32-yard touchdown run by Rhyan West. The Black Knights forced a three-and-out on the next drive and it looked the momentum was shifting trailing 20-7.
However on the following drive, Fabian picked off a pass and took it to the house, making the score 27-7 in the third quarter. Towanda lost a fumble on the drive following the NP-M touchdown.
Lehman got loose for another 50-yard touchdown at the end of the third quarter, extending the lead to 34-7.
The Black Knights drove into the red zone twice in the fourth quarter but another interception would stall one drive and the other ended in a turnover on downs.
West rushed for 60 yards on 13 carries. Grady Flynn went 10 of 31 with 71 yards and two interceptions. Elias Shrawder had five receptions for 39 yards.
NP-M had 325 total yards on offense compared to the 150 Towanda yards.
Towanda also sacrificed 40 yards in penalties, although NP-M struggled too in that department, getting penalized for 45 yards.
North Penn-Mansfield improved to 2-3. The Panthers host East Juniata next Friday at 7 p.m.
Towanda fell to 0-4. The Black Knights host Cowanesque Valley next Friday at 7 p.m.
