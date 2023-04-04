Kraft, Wildcats take down Black Knights

Athens’ shortstop Mason Lister rifles a ball to first for an out during Monday’s game against Towanda.

ATHENS — With the lead in hand in the seventh, Lucas Kraft had the time to jokingly chirp his teammates as he looked to close out the game on the mound.

Kraft & Co. survived a late gaffe defensively and two runs from Towanda to secure a 7-2 victory on Monday afternoon. With the win over the visiting Black Knights, Athens moved to 3-0 on the season — while also handing rival Towanda its first loss of 2023.