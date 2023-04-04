Kraft, Wildcats take down Black Knights

ATHENS — With the lead in hand in the seventh, Lucas Kraft had the time to jokingly chirp his teammates as he looked to close out the game on the mound.
Kraft & Co. survived a late gaffe defensively and two runs from Towanda to secure a 7-2 victory on Monday afternoon. With the win over the visiting Black Knights, Athens moved to 3-0 on the season — while also handing rival Towanda its first loss of 2023.
Kraft went the distance for the Wildcats, maintaining poise and control throughout the contest. The senior chalked up nine strikeouts to just five hits and two unearned runs to secure his first win on the year.
“That’s a typical Luke Kraft start, he works fast, two hour game — would’ve been faster without the errors in that last inning,” Athens coach Charlie Havens said. “He works fast, he’s around the strike zone all day. We played pretty good defense behind him, we’re heading in the right direction here.”
It didn’t take long for Athens to grab the lead. Thanks in part to an early steal of second base from Luke Horton followed by a walk for Caleb Nichols, the Wildcats went ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the first when Cameron Sullivan and Mason Lister both added RBI hits in their first at-bats of the day.
While the Black Knights struggled to put any offense together with Kraft dealing on the mound, Athens’ bats added some insurance in the third. Two more runs doubled the Wildcats’ lead, to 4-0.
Between aggressive base running and a handful of passed balls, the Wildcats maintained constant pressure on Towanda’s defense with every new opportunity.
“Our base running today was pretty good,” Havens said. “If we can move guys over, especially if there is two outs, getting them into scoring position, and hopefully get the job done that way.”
Athens wasn’t finished scoring yet. Despite not pushing anyone across in the bottom of the fourth, two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth made Kraft’s final trip to the mound on the day much more comfortable.
Towanda didn’t go out quietly, as Cameron Fields and Jack Tavani both crossed home plate to break up the shutout in their final at-bats. Unfortunately for the Black Knights — who plated at least eight runs in their first two contests — it was too little, too late, as the inability to score on Kraft and Athens’ defense resulted in its first loss of the season.
Horton led Athens with two hits, one run and one RBI. Joey VanAllen added a double and scored a run, while Kraft and Nick Jacob also had hits for the Wildcats.
For Towanda, Teagan Irish put together a 3-for-3 day at the plate and scored once. Jack Wheaton, Giovanni Assante Di Cupillo also had singles in the loss.
Wheaton and Talen Irish handled the pitching duties for Towanda. Wheaton had three strikeouts in five innings of work.
Still undefeated to start the season, Athens will host Troy on Thursday before welcoming Danville on Saturday.
“It’s gonna get a lot tougher from here on out,” Havens said. “We have a really big division game on Thursday with Troy and then we get a district challenge on Saturday, then we really get in the heart of the schedule. It’s going to start getting a lot tougher.”
Towanda will host Wyalusing on Thursday.
