Brandon Kuhn had seven goals and three assists as NEB topped Towanda 12-0.
Julian Jampo and Gavin Merritt had two goals and Nathan Grochoka had a goal.
NEB had 25 shots and six corner kicks and Garrett Cooper had four saves.
Towanda had six shots and no corners and Austin Fowler had 13 saves.
Williamson 1, Sayre 0
Caleb Morgan scored the games only goal on a penalty kick with 10:40 left.
Sayre had six shots and no corners and Williamson had five shots and six corner kicks.
Cole Gelbutis had four saves for Sayre and Will Graham had five saves for Williamson.
Northumberland Christian 2,
Sullivan County 1
Jalen Thomas gave the Griffins the lead off assists by Riley King and Owen Schweitzer in the 14th minute, but North Umberland tied it seven minutes later on a Henry McElroy goal and Daniel Hayner won it in the 59th minute.
Sullivan had seven shots and 12 corner kicks and Northumberland had five shots and five corners.
Owen Schweitzer had three saves for the Griffins and Justin Ross had six saves for Northumberland.
Sullivan is at Montgomery today at 4 p.m.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Wellsboro 7, Towanda 0
Kerrah Clymer had four goals and Jena Boyce had a hat trick in the game.
Clymer had two assists and Boyce, Madelyn Rudy and Cara Tennis and Jordyn Abernathy had assists.
Wellsboro had 17 shots and four corner kicks, while Lili Abadi had two saves.
Towanda had two shots and no corner kicks and Erin Barrett had eight saves.
Wellsboro 10, NP-Liberty 1
Kaeden Mann had a hat trick and Jack Poirier and Will Poirier had two goals each in the game. Will Poirier had a big game, adding five assists.
Zach Rowland, Owen Richardson and Joe Grab had goals in the win.
Brody Morral had an assist in the game.
Caiden Alexander had the NP-Liberty goal.
Wellsboro had 37 shots and seven corner kicks and Ethan Ryan had five saves.
NP-Liberty had nine saves and Stettson McGovern had eight saves.
TENNIS
NP-Liberty 4, Wellsboro 1
Aubrey Griess won at first singles 6-1, 7-5 over Ana Perry and KT Nealen won 6-2, 6-0 over Alexis Banik at second singles, while Dania Dawes won 6-1, 6-0 over Brittany Route at third singles as NP-Liberty swept singles.
Emma Eglesia and Marissa Griess won 6-0, 6-1 over Hannah Nuss and Michaela Sedor at first doubles. Kailey Zuchowski and Gillian Hernandez of Wellsboro won 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 over Angeline Benitez and Martina Bradford at first doubles.
