For NEB’s Brandon Kuhn the idea of scoring 50 careers goal was something that has been on his mind a long time.
The Panthers standout reached the goal during his junior year this week during a seven-goal outburst against Towanda.
“It honestly feels amazing to make it to 50 goals,” Kuhn said. “It has been my goal since day one to get this milestone and go down in the record books at my school.”
For Kuhn, it would have been fun to get it in a big moment of a close game, but getting it at home was special.
“Obviously it was a special moment for me, but we were already up by so much in that game that it would have been nice to get it in a closer game, but it was definitely nice to do it in front of our home crowd.”
What did make it more special was that it was the best offensive game of Kuhn’s career.
“In my three years of playing I haven’t scored five goals in a game before,” Kuhn said. “It’s always been a hat trick at max, but I definitely played my best game when I got my 50th.”
One thing this season is the players weren’t even sure before the year if they’d have a chance to play soccer and try and reach milestones.
“It most definitely makes it very special because we didn’t even know if we were going to have a season, or how many games we would have before it possibly shut down,” Kuhn said. “So, to be able to have a season and reach the milestone makes it very special.”
The idea of 50 goals has been a goal throughout Kuhn’s career, and now he gets a chance to have his name among the elite goal scorers in NEB’s history.
“I’ve been thinking about this milestone ever since my freshman year,” Kuhn said. “It was always in my head that I wanted to reach my 50th goal before my senior year and I’m glad I made my goal. I couldn’t have done it without my team though, that’s for sure.
“To be among some of the top scorers at my school from the past years feels so amazing. I’m glad I can go down in our school’s history book and that I get to represent this school and this team.”
