Lady Black Knights hold off Athens Rally

ATHENS — Despite being short-handed for a few days, the Towanda softball team stayed ready. The commitment proved valuable as the Lady Knights defeated Athens 10-7 on Wednesday.
“Our last game was last Thursday, and we’ve been practicing since then,” Towanda coach Caitlyn Doerner said. “We had some awesome, selfless girls who came ready to play tonight. That was awesome.”
Towanda jumped out to an early lead when two runs scored on an error, and Paige Perry launched a two-run homer to make the score 4-0.
Athens got one run back on a home run of its own off the bat of Ella Coyle in the bottom of the first.
Towanda added another run in the second on an RBI groundout by Aleah Johnson.
The Lady Wildcats put together a rally in the bottom of the third inning.
Caydence Macik started it off with a double and came in to score on an error. Ashlyn VanFleet and Aliyah Butler added RBI singles to make the score 5-4.
The score remained the same until the sixth, when Towanda added four more runs.
Brea Overpeck hit a two-run homer to push the lead back to three runs, and Perry hit a two-RBI double to make it a 9-5 game.
“Paige and Bri stepped up tonight and really contributed at the plate,” Doerner said. “I think all of our players really contributed to our win tonight.”
Overpeck finished the game with two hits and four RBI and Perry had two hits and three RBI. Johnson added two hits and one RBI, while Shaylee Greenland.
Athens once again began to claw back in the bottom of the sixth.
Macik hit an RBI double and came in to score on a triple by Jules Pack. Pack later scored on an error to pull Athens back within two.
Overpeck came through again for Towanda in the top of the seventh to bump the lead back to three at 10-7, and Athens could not score in the bottom of the inning.
It was a frustrating loss for Athens coach Mickey Farrell.
“They made the plays and we didn’t, that’s it, bottom line,” he said. “They made plays, we didn’t make plays. We hit the ball hard, they caught it. We had a lot of errors and left a lot of people on base.”
Macik led the Lady Wildcats with three hits and an RBI, while Butler and VanFleet each had one hit and one RBI.
Both teams will play at home at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow, as Athens takes on Troy and Towanda faces Wyalusing.
