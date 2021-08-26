LIBERTY — The Towanda Lady Knights tennis team won all three singles matches and one doubles match to defeat North Penn Liberty 4-1 on Tuesday in Liberty.

Hannah Ryck opened the match for Towanda, defeating Marissa Griess 6-0 and 6-1.

Hannah Risch picked up right where her teammate left off, beating Martina Braford 6-2 and 6-1.

Jocelyn Stroud finished off the singles matches for Towanda, taking down Angeline Benitez 6-2 7-6 and 7-3 in the tiebreaker.

Polina Goncaharova and Lainey Alderfer got the lone win for Towanda in doubles, defeating Lillyn Tanner and Ella Weiskopff 6-3 and 6-0.

Alyse Bass and Kaitlyn Calaman secured the only victory for North-Penn Liberty winning 6-3 and 7-5 over Addison Hill and Ellie Brion.

Towanda is back in action on Tuesday

Connect with Ryan Lemay: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1633; rlemay@thedailyreview.com.