LIBERTY — The Towanda Lady Knights tennis team won all three singles matches and one doubles match to defeat North Penn Liberty 4-1 on Tuesday in Liberty.
Hannah Ryck opened the match for Towanda, defeating Marissa Griess 6-0 and 6-1.
Hannah Risch picked up right where her teammate left off, beating Martina Braford 6-2 and 6-1.
Jocelyn Stroud finished off the singles matches for Towanda, taking down Angeline Benitez 6-2 7-6 and 7-3 in the tiebreaker.
Polina Goncaharova and Lainey Alderfer got the lone win for Towanda in doubles, defeating Lillyn Tanner and Ella Weiskopff 6-3 and 6-0.
Alyse Bass and Kaitlyn Calaman secured the only victory for North-Penn Liberty winning 6-3 and 7-5 over Addison Hill and Ellie Brion.
Towanda is back in action on Tuesday
