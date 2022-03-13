TOWANDA — The 2022 Towanda softball team; shallow in depth, yet brimming with talent and excitement for the season to come.
“We have a lot of strong players this year so I am super excited about this season,” Towanda head coach Caitlyn Doerner said. “We have 10 good players this year so competition is tough for a starting spot.”
The Lady Black Knights finished with an 8-12 record in 2021. Doerner has placed a large emphasis on improving Towanda’s defense this season.
“I think our strong point is the offensive side,” Doerner said. “We have come a long way with our defense but last season we seemed to get to the end of the game and there would be an inning where we would fall apart.”
Second baseman Jocelyn Bennett emphasized that she would like to improve on defense.
“This season I would like to improve defensively, be more aggressive, and be quicker on getting to the ball on defense,” Bennett said. “I have been getting more comfortable with fielding the ball better.”
Brea Overpeck had a .421 batting average and hit three home runs in 2021. The Junior aims to improve her hitting this season.
“I love hitting so much and it is probably one of my strongest attributes so I would like to improve my batting average this season,” Overpeck said.
Maddy Maynard went 5-4 in 2021 with a 4.09 ERA and Doerner expects the senior to be a focal point on the mound this season.
Having a 10 person roster could be both a blessing or a curse for the Black Knights. Doerner fears possible injury but is excited that the girls will get a lot of playing time and have the opportunity to build chemistry.
First and foremost Towanda wants to get more wins.
“One of our main goals is improving our record this season,” Doerner said. “Our team motto is we are one so when they go out on the field and play together, I think things will fall into place and they are going to do awesome.”
The Lady Black Knights finished fourth in the NTL large school division in 2021 and the rest of the division is expected to be strong again this season.
“I don’t want to take any team for granted in the NTL,” Doerner said. “All of the teams this season are really strong and I tell my team to go in thinking that you are playing the best team in the NTL every game.”
