WYALUSING — The Towanda girls’ basketball team rallied from a three-point deficit in the third quarter to pick up a 45-36 win over Wyalusing on Wednesday night.
Paige Manchester played hero in the fourth as she netted eight of her game-high 16 points to help Towanda outscore Wyalusing 16-4 in the final frame and come away with the win.
“It’s really rewarding,” Manchester said of pulling out the win. “We worked hard, we fought. Our shots weren’t going in, but we had to cope with that and get in the paint.”
The contest would go back and forth throughout the first three quarters, with Towanda taking the lead in the first before Wyalusing won the middle quarters to gain their three-point advantage of 32-29 heading into the fourth.
Chloe Bennett was huge for Wyalusing in their second and third-quarter surge and scored 12 points with two three-pointers to help her team pull ahead.
But a strong defensive effort paired with their best offensive output of the game in the fourth powered Towanda to the win and moved them to 6-2 on the year.
“Hats off to Towanda,” Wyalusing Head Coach Nick Reynolds said. “They didn’t lose last year in the league, and they haven’t lost this year in the league.”
Manchester turned in another solid all-around performance and recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 boards, while also dishing out eight assists, blocking one shot, and nabbing two steals.
Gracie Schoonover also had a big night and recorded a 10 points and 10 assist double-double while sending back five blocks on the night.
Brynn Woodruff added eight points, five rebounds, and two assists, Bella Hurley scored five points with three boards, Eliza Fowler notched four points with one rebound and one assist, and Aziza Ismailova added two points as well.
Wyalusing was led by Bennett, who scored 14 points, while Elana Jenning scored nine, Layla Botts scored five, and both Olivia Leichliter and Rachel Wilson scored four apiece.
Towanda is back on the floor tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. at home against Williamson.
Wyalusing will be back in action next Tuesday when they host Williamson.
