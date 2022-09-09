TOWANDA – The Towanda Lady Black Knights picked up a 3-0 win over NP-Mansfield on Thursday for their second win of the year.
Towanda would get their first score early in the contest, with Anna Dunn assisting Kennedy Heyerdahl for a score just over two minutes into the game.
Dunn would get a goal of her own just before the half, and Towanda would take a 2-0 lead into the break.
Bella Hurley would finish off the Towanda scoring at around the halfway point of the second half, and pushed the score to its final mark of 3-0.
Towanda outshoots Mansfield by a wide margin of 25-3 on goal and 6-2 on corners and goalkeeper Athena Chacón’s would record three saves in the shutout.
Even though she was under fire for most of the night, Mansfield’s Tierney Patterson would record an impressive 22 saves on the night.
The Towanda girls soccer team will be back in action on Tuesday, when they host the Williamson Lady Warriors at 6 p.m.
ROME – The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers captured a 4-2 win over Athens on Thursday.
The win moves NEB to a 3-1 record while Athens was handed their first loss of the 2022 season.
Kayleigh Thoman would lead the way for the Lady Panther, netting two goals and recording seven shots on goal, and was the top scorer on the night.
Both Alena Beebe and Melanie Shumway would add a goal and an assist each as NEB used a potent attack to record a total of 25 shots on goal during the win.
For Athens, they would get goals from Ally Thoman and Kaitlin Sutton and despite only recording two scores, they would also take a large number of shots on goal as their unit recorded 21 in the loss.
NEB goalie Leah Beebe would weather the storm in between the posts and recorded an impressive 18 saves on the night while allowing just two goals.
Athens goalkeeper Karlee Bartlow would also prove solid in the posts, and recorded 15 saves as well.
Athens will be back on the pitch on Tuesday when they travel to take on NP-M at 4 p.m. while NEB will also be on the road on Tuesday in Wellsboro with a 5:30 p.m. start.
Wyalusing 3, Williamson 1
TIOGA JUNCTION – The Wyalusing Lady Rams continued their winning ways on Thursday as they took down the Williamson Lady Warriors by a score of 3-1 to move to 5-1 on the year.
Wyalusing would get another standout performance from Olivia Haley in the win as the junior netted two goals and assisted on the third.
Senior Layla Botts would net the other Lady Rams goal in the win while Chloe Bennett and Mia Wilcox would chip in assists against Williamson.
Sophia Alvarez would turn in a solid performance between the posts and held Williamson to just one goal while recording a game-high 14 saves.
Williamson’s lone goal would come from Mariah Buck while Ashley Woodring would record 11 saves of her own in the loss.
Wyalusing will now put their NTL-best record on the line as they host the NP-Mansfield Lady Panthers on Saturday, 10 at 10 a.m.
