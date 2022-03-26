WYSOX — Towanda ace Maddie Maynard went the distance in the circle as the Lady Black Knights picked up a 2-0 win over visiting Williamson on Friday.
In the season opener, Maynard scattered four hits while walking three and striking out 10 Warriors.
Towanda scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth and that would be enough with Maynard in the circle.
Brea Overpeck smacked a triple in the fourth to score Kynlee Kunkle and put Towanda up 1-0. Overpeck would score on an RBI groundout from Shaylee Greenland.
Kunkle led Towanda with a pair of hits, including a double, and the one run scored. Athena Chacona also had a single and double for the Knights, who also got singles from Maddie Maynard and Addie Maynard.
Mikenna Buchanan led Williamson with a pair of hits, including a double, in the loss. She would also handle the pitching duties as she finished with nine strikeouts while giving up the two runs on eight hits.
Towanda will visit Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday.
