TOWANDA — In the biggest Northern Tier League showdown to date, Towanda’s Lady Black Knights got off to a fast start Thursday night and never allowed Athens’ ladies to get anything going.
The result was a rather surprising 52-25 win for Towanda on its home floor.
“I thought we executed pretty well,” said Towanda Head Coach Rob Gentile. “I think both teams get up for each other and we just kind of overwhelmed them early.”
To nobody’s surprise, Porschia Bennett and Paige Manchester led the way for Towanda.
“They came out ready to play. We were a little timid and we missed some shots,” said Athens Head Coach Brian Miller, who noted that his team was 1-of-9 from the free throw line in the first half.
Smothering defense was the order of the day for the Knights, who led 26-9 at the half and didn’t allow Athens to cross the 10-point mark until the third quarter was past the half way mark.
“I thought, defensively, we played really well,” said Gentile in a bit of an understatement.
“They have two really outstanding players in Paige and Porschia,” said Miller. “They dominated the game tonight on both ends of the floor. They made us look bad. Kudos to them. We did not play our good game and they played a really good game. They executed and we didn’t.”
In the first half, it was Bennett who wouldn’t be stopped. She had seven of her 19 points in a first quarter that would end with Towanda up 16-4. Manchester got her teammates involved in the first half, then popped for 10 of her 20 points in the third quarter.
Athens fell behind by 22 points early in the third quarter, then held its own the rest of the way.
“They did a good job of adjusting to the pressure,” said Gentile of the Lady Wildcats. “We got that big lead and it just stayed that way.”
Manchester added 10 rebounds and five steals. Bennett had three boards, three assists and two steals. Although Gracie Schoonover didn’t score, she made her presence felt in the paint with nine rebounds, six blocks and five steals.
Manchester and at times, Bennett, did an outstanding job on Athens’ Caydence Macik, who had seven points, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
Karlee Bartlow led Athens’ scoring with eight points and also had four boards. Olivia Bartlow led the team on the glass with five caroms.
Athens will host Cowanesque Valley on Friday before hosting Towanda at 7:30 on Monday. Towanda won’t play before the two teams meet again.
