WILLIAMSPORT — The ball flew off the bat, representing Towanda softball’s final chance at staging a late comeback.
Moments later, it dropped into the glove of Warrior Run right fielder Mya Evans, and the Defenders celebration began.
Late defensive miscues by the Lady Black Knights set up Warrior run to rally past Towanda, 8-4, in the PIAA District IV Class AAA semifinals at Elm Park in Williamsport on Friday.
“This team grew so much this season,” Towanda coach Caitlyn Crawford said. “To watch them thrive at the end and make a district semifinal game, that’s a big accomplishment. I’m really proud of them.”
Tied at four heading into the sixth inning, it appeared as if the next run may be the last, as both sides battled with the game nearing its end.
After setting the Lady Black Knights down in order in the top half — beginning with a pickoff at second base on a steal attempt and ending with a strikeout recorded by Mackenzie Heyler — the Defenders came out with a chance to grab the momentum late.
For a moment, it looked as if Warrior Run would fail to break through and the game would head to final inning square at four. Then, the run began.
Liana Dion was the first to reach base, making it safely after a fielding error by Towanda’s defense. Abby Evans was next to come aboard, being hit by a pitch and awarded first base as a result. Kayla Swartchick was up next, and she hit a ball into play towards center field. Swartchick’s hit, paired with aggressive baserunning, set Dion up to cross the plate and put the Defenders ahead 5-4.
“We were just looking to put the ball in play at that point,” Abby Evans said. “It was a new game, it was a tie score, so we were just looking for base hits and any way we could score at least one run.”
The scoring didn’t end there.
Maura Woland was up next, and her single brought a pair of runners home, as Abby Evans and Swartchick both came around to score, and Warrior Run went ahead 7-4. Mackenzie Watts was the next to single — her hit being the third consecutive base hit for the defenders and the fifth baserunner of the inning — driving in Woland, who let out a moment of excitement as she put her team ahead 8-4 with an inning to play.
“All year, we’ve had games where we’ve been behind, and for the most part, they don’t give up,” Warrior Run coach Mark Evans said. “I just started day one talking about, I wanted to compete from the first pitch until the last pitch, compete everyday at practice. For the most part, they’re doing it. They’re buying into it.”
Needing just three outs to finish off the win, Warrior Run wasted no time getting the job done. Heyler recorded a pair of strikeouts to begin the frame, and the final fly ball that dropped into the glove of Evans ended the game, sending Towanda home one victory shy of reaching the district championship.
“The sixth inning definitely kind of killed us,” Crawford said. “We had a series of errors that led to them scoring runs and we just couldn’t recover from it.”
To begin the game, it was actually Towanda who crossed home first.
With a pair of runners on base and two outs on the scoreboard, Kynlee Kunkle stepped to the plate. Two pitches later, she connected with a pitch that hit the outfield fence, allowing her to reach second for a double and driving in Brea Overpeck in the process. An ensuing flyout ended the top half, but Towanda entered the field for the first time, ahead 1-0.
While the Defenders’ searched for their offensive footing through the first two innings — putting just one of their first seven batters on base when Woland doubled in the bottom of the second — Towanda made the rally a little more difficult in the third.
Brooklyn Evans doubled to begin the inning, coming home to score two batters later when Overpeck reached on a defensive error, and put the Lady Black Knights up 2-0.
Finally, in the bottom of the third, Warrior Run would respond. A Towanda error put Lakesha Hauck on base, setting up Madison Litchard — who had singled moments before — to come home and cut the lead in half, 2-1. A single from Abby Evans with two outs sent Hauck to the plate, and the game was knotted up at 2-2.
Towanda’s Brynn Woodruff broke the tie minutes later, sending a solo home run over the left field fence, but the Defenders used effective bunting in the bottom half to bring two runs across and take a 4-3 advantage into the fifth.
“(Bunting) was definitely a situational thing,” coach Evans said. “We just had the right people in the right spots and needed a run there, figured why not?”
Brooklyn Evans came across in the top of the fifth to tie the game up once again, before the Defenders’ late heroics blew the game open for good.
For Towanda, Brooklyn Evans led with two hits, including a double, while Overpeck, Kunkle, TaeLynn Brabant and Woodruff all recorded a hit apiece. Woodruff collected the solo homer, while Kunkle’s hit was a double. Overpeck led in the RBI category with two, while Kunkle and Woodruff had one apiece.
Shaylee Greenland struck out seven in four innings pitched.
Woland led Warrior Run offensively, with a pair of doubles and another hit, also adding two RBI. Swartchick and Litchard each had a pair of hits, while Abby Evans and Watts contributed one hit each. Swartchick, Watts and Megan Rovenolt each contributed an RBI apiece. Heyler struck out eight from the circle in the win.
“I think really, this is kind of just the beginning for Towanda softball,” Crawford said. “I really have a positive outlook on our season to come and I really just think that we’ll be back here again next year.”
Warrior Run will face No. 1 Liberty in the Class AAA championship game on Wednesday at Elm Park at 4:30 p.m.
