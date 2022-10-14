TOWANDA — The Towanda Lady Black Knights were swept on their home floor on Thursday by the Wellsboro Lady Hornets in three two-point sets.
Towanda would fall by scores of 25-23, 26-24, and 25-23 in a much closer contest than the set score would indicate.
Towanda was paced by another stellar all-around performance from Paige Manchester, who had seven kills, two blocks, and 12 digs.
Winter Saxon led the way at the net with four blocks and two kills.
Bea Overpeck had a team-high five aces to go with five kills, Brynn Woodruff added seven digs and two blocks, and Aziza Ismailova notched 14 digs and two aces.
The now 4-11 Lady Black Knights will look to bounce back on Monday when they host Loyalsock at 7:30 p.m.
WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Lady Rams picked up their 12th win of the 2022 season on Thursday with a sweep over Cowanesque Valley.
The win was the sixth in a row for the Lady Rams as they head down to the final three games before the District 4 Class AA Playoffs.
The Lady Rams currently sit in second place in the District standings behind the NP-Liberty Lady Mounties.
The first set would remain close, with the Lady Rams pulling off a 25-21 win over CV to go up 1-0.
Wyalusing would start to roll in set two with a 25-13 win before ultimately putting the Lady Indians away in set three by a count of 25-17.
No stats were available as of press time Thursday.
Wyalusing’s next match will be a big time contest with Canton on the road on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
CANTON — The Canton Lady Warriors dropped their Thursday night contest against Williamson 3-0 for their second loss in their past three games.
Canton would fall 25-18 in the first set to go down 1-0 but put together a much better effort in the second, where they pushed Williamson late.
They would ultimately fall by a score of 26-24.
Williamson would close things out in the third set by a score of 25-18 to complete the sweep and hand Canton their third loss of the year.
Aislyn Williams had a busy night on the floor and recorded three aces, nine kills, seven assists, five digs, and four blocks.
Keri Wesneski recorded three kills and eight digs, Addilyn Pepper added seven assists, Chelsea Lehman sent back one block, Kendall Kitchen added seven digs, and Marissa Ostrander notched 22 digs.
Canton will look to bounce back on Saturday when they take on Galeton at 12:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.