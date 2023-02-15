ROME — In a potential preview of the upcoming NTL Showdown finals, the NTL Large School champions from Towanda earned a hard-fought 42-36 win over Small School champs Northeast Bradford on Tuesday night.

“We hit some critical shots in key moments to get us that separation, but we just could never put them away, so to speak. They are a scrappy bunch, they play hard and we didn’t play real clean down the stretch,” said Towanda coach Rob Gentile.