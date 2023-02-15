ROME — In a potential preview of the upcoming NTL Showdown finals, the NTL Large School champions from Towanda earned a hard-fought 42-36 win over Small School champs Northeast Bradford on Tuesday night.
“We hit some critical shots in key moments to get us that separation, but we just could never put them away, so to speak. They are a scrappy bunch, they play hard and we didn’t play real clean down the stretch,” said Towanda coach Rob Gentile.
NEB took a 12-11 lead after the opening quarter before Towanda outscored the host Lady Panthers 13-4 in the second to take a 24-16 lead into the break.
Towanda went on an 11-7 run in the third quarter and led 35-23 heading into the final eight minutes.
NEB would outscore Towanda 13-7 in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
“You can’t win ball games unless you put the ball in the hole — and when you can’t shoot well, that’s it,” said NEB coach Ben Beebe.
While the NEB offense struggled to get going, they played a strong defensive game against one of the league’s top offenses.
“I was pleased all night with our defensive effort. All in all, we held a really good team to 42 points, so I was happy,” Beebe said.
Gentile said his team needs to get better at closing out tough games like the one in Rome on Tuesday as they prepare for the postseason.
“We made some ‘un-senior-like plays. I guess it’s bound to happen — we haven’t had a close contest like this in a while, so we don’t have opportunities to really work on that stuff,” Gentile said. “We’ve got to get better in end-of-game situations ... I thought we fought well. We defended well. Our length, I think, led to some problems in the perimeter (for NEB). They have really good shooters, and it was our game plan (to) extend the defense.”
The win secured the Lady Knights a perfect 16-0 record in NTL play this season, while NEB finishes the regular season with a 14-2 mark in league play.
Towanda was led by Paige Manchester with 19 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks.
Bella Hurley finished with 10 points and eight rebounds, while Gracie Schoonover had five points, 12 boards and six blocks, and Brynn Woodruff added five points and five rebounds in the win.
Kayleigh Thoman led the way for NEB with 14 points. Leah Beebe had five points, while Lani Thomas, Kate O’Connor and Alena Beebe all had four points.
With the loss, NEB will likely be locked into the No. 2 seed in the District IV Class AA playoffs. Towanda currently sits in fourth place in the Class AAA standings.
NEB will host Large School runner-up Troy in the opening round of the NTL Showdown, while Towanda will welcome in Small School’s second-place team North Penn-Liberty on Thursday at 7 p.m. The winners of those games will meet in the Showdown finals at Mansfield University on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Both coaches are happy to have tough games at the end of their regular season schedule.
“It’s excellent. The last three games we played — to go to Athens, go to Troy and that environment, and this was another high-intensity environment, which I fully expected,” Gentile said. “You can’t beat (having those games). That’s good for Northeast and their quest. They have a good opportunity to get to a district final as well, so I’ve got to believe this will help them also. They are just fun environments (to play in) and that’s what basketball is all about.”
“I’m happy this year because the end of our season has been loaded,” Beebe said. “We just lost to Mount Carmel. We’ve got Towanda. We’ve got Troy, and if we win (against) Troy, we’ve got Towanda again. It’s better than it has been.”
