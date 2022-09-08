TOWANDA — As Linda Messner enters her 50th season as the coach of the Towanda volleyball team, expectations are high for the Lady Knights program.
Messner took over the program in 1973, and coached both the varsity and JV squads with no assistants.
The program continued to grow, and now in 2022, the Knights are looking to make some noise in the Northern Tier League and District IV.
A lot has changed in the five decades since Messner began coaching, including the implementation of the libero position and rally scoring, which some say has made the sport more exciting.
A lot has also stayed the same — especially at Towanda.
All of Messner’s athletes have a passion for volleyball, and all show up ready to play.
A huge focus for the Lady Knights is avoiding distractions. When they are in the gym, it is all about volleyball.
Without the outside noise on their minds, Messner and her players are able to focus on their goals.
The Lady Knights have set a series of goals for the upcoming year. They have daily goals, weekly goals, and goals for the overall season. In keeping with limiting distractions from the outside, they are keeping the specific goals in house as they progress through the season.
Through the first few matches, the Lady Knights have been constantly getting better.
“We’ve improved a lot from last year,” senior Brea Overpeck said. “Our covering is better, our blocking now is better than it was (in the first game). That helped us (against Wyalusing), because they have big hitters. When we get together and have a good block, we have a lot of fun.”
Even when things do not go their way, the Lady Knights keep their heads in the game.
“This year, we have a whole bunch of new players and we’re really trying to figure stuff out, but this team has a lot of fight,” Overpeck said. “It feels amazing and we feel confident in the game.”
Towanda has 31 players across both the JV and varsity teams, and will be led by seven seniors who have spent the past two seasons battling the adversity brought on by the COVID pandemic.
Now is their time to shine, and they will have a supporting cast with plenty of athletes, including three freshmen that will see some varsity playing time.
Though much of what the Lady Knights have done to prepare has been kept under wraps, there are two key things that are certain.
One is that Messner is just as excited in year 50 as she was in year one, and the other is her and her team’s desire to put their heads down and do what it takes to win.
