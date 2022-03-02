MONTGOMERY — For the second time in five days, Towanda’s hopes of a district championship were on the brink. Second-seeded Line Mountain had broken open a close game through two-and-a-half quarters and led by eight, 29-21, late in the third quarter. For the veteran Black Knight team, it was time to do or die.
They chose to do. Towanda went on a 19-2 run spanning 6:30 of game time, and then held on for dear life the final 90 seconds as they defeated Line Mountain 41-38 in the semifinals of the District 4 Class AAA girls’ basketball tournament.
The Knights advance to the finals at a time and place to-be-determined to play the winner of Bloomsburg and Loyalsock. Those two teams meet tonight in Milton at 6 p.m.
“It feels like nothing that I’ve ever felt before. Last year we lost in the district semifinals and this is really what we were trying for all year and we are all super excited. I just can’t put it into words,” Towanda’ Paige Manchester said.
Manchester had a slow start, as the NTL’s presumptive MVP made just one of her first 10 shots. Fellow star Porschia Bennett picked up the slack. Bennett had 22 points to lead all scorers, and her 12 first-half points kept Towanda in the game when Manchester and others couldn’t get anything to fall.
“They were double teaming her so I said, ‘they’re kind of laying off me so I just took more shots and tried to make as many as I could and then work into getting her the ball more,’” Bennett said.
According to Towanda coach Rob Gentile, having one star pick up the slack for the other is one of the big advantages Towanda has.
“That’s what makes this team special,” Gentile said. “Porschia is athletic and can get to the rim and can make threes even though she doesn’t shoot a lot of them and she was aggressive going to the basket tonight.”
It was Towanda jumping out to an early lead on the back of Bennett. The senior put her head down through traffic and got to the rim and converted layups for the first two scores of the game, and got fouled attacking the rim another time. She made both, and a the four-minute-mark, Towanda was off to a quick 6-2 lead.
Line Mountain would get it to 6-4 on a Terri Reichard basket, but Bennett and Manchester both made a foul shot in the final minute of the quarter, Manchester’s coming off a Bennett free throw miss, and Towanda led 8-4 in a slow-paced, cagey, first quarter.
The early parts of the second quarter continued the low scoring as sloppy play led to turnover issues for both teams. Reichard got to the line and made both to make it 8-6 a little over a minute into the quarter, and the next points wouldn’t come for another two minutes, when Manchester made a nice post move around and then over the Eagle defense for two to make it 10-6.
Manchester’s nifty move seemed to take the lid of the basket as both teams started to see some shots fall. Line Mountain got five in a hurry off a Hannah Ruohoneimi three and a steal and layup by Jaya London and all of a sudden, the Eagles had a lead.
Bennett answered quickly with a three, though, and the teams traded baskets the until the last second of the half when Manchester fouled a three-point shooter. Liz Spieles made two of the three ensuing foul shots and the score was tied at 17 going to the third quarter.
Once again, the start of the third quarter was tough sledding for the offenses. Line Mountain didn’t get their first basket of the half until 3:47 into the frame on a Sage Hoover conversion, but due to more cold Black Knight shooting and good Eagle defense, they had held Towanda to two in that stretch, too.
Line Mountain would go on their biggest run of the game. A Spieles three was followed by two Belly Hurley foul shots to make it 22-21 Line Mountain.
Line Mountain would get the next seven, though, and after two straight run-our layups by Terri Reichard it was 29-21 with under a minute to play in the third quarter. And, in a game with 50 total points in the first 23 minutes, eight points seemed to be a substantial deficit.
Towanda responded, though. Bennett scored through a foul and made the ensuing foul shot with eight seconds left to make it 29-24. It was likely the game’s most decisive play.
Still, Bennett would need help if Towanda were to complete another comeback after trailing by 16 to Hughesville in last week’s quarterfinals. She got it from Manchester. The junior standout came alive in the early going of the fourth quarter. After she got a tough finish to go on Towanda’s first possession of the half, you could see her confidence rise in real time, and she scored the next time down the court, too. Just like that, the deficit was down to one.
“Yeah, it definitely gave me more confidence to go up and shoot more. It was just a really good thing for me to do,” Manchester said.
After a Line Mountain bucket, it was time for Towanda’s run to kick into full gear. Three straight points by Bennett tied it, and unanswered baskets by Bennett, Manchester and a putback off a missed foul shot by Gracie Schoonover had Towanda up 38-31. When Manchester made two foul shots to make it 40-31 with 97 seconds remaining, it looked all but sewn up for the Black Knights to make their first district final since 2010.
Line Mountain didn’t think so, however, and rallied furiously. Spieles hit a three to cut it to six and immediately got a steal and a layup and in a span of twenty-five seconds the lead was down to four with 1:12 to go.
Then, Emily Gonsar stole a pass and scored through a Bennett foul to bring it to 40-38 with a foul shot ensuing. She missed, but Line Mountain gathered the rebound. They had a great look to tie, but couldn’t convert, and had to foul Schoonover with :33 left.
Schoonover missed her two foul shots, though. Giving Line Mountain one chance. A corner three just missed that would’ve given them the lead, and Manchester made a foul shot to ice it with four seconds remaining, as Towanda advanced 41-38.
