Lady Knights roll over Athens to reach VCT final

Towanda’s Paige Manchester heads to the basket against Athens on Tuesday.

 Review Photo/MATT PATTON

TOWANDA — In a battle of strong defenses, the Towanda Black Knights mustered enough offense to pull away from the Athens Wildcats. The Knights rode away with a 32-16 victory and advanced to Thursday’s Valley Christmas Tournament final.

Both teams struggled early to make baskets. Every shot, on both sides of the court, was contested. Athens would drop back quicker than Towanda could connect on outlet passes. Towanda’s size in the middle was problematic for Athens. The Wildcats escaped the first quarter with an 8-7 lead.