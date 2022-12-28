Lady Knights roll over Athens to reach VCT final

TOWANDA — In a battle of strong defenses, the Towanda Black Knights mustered enough offense to pull away from the Athens Wildcats. The Knights rode away with a 32-16 victory and advanced to Thursday’s Valley Christmas Tournament final.
Both teams struggled early to make baskets. Every shot, on both sides of the court, was contested. Athens would drop back quicker than Towanda could connect on outlet passes. Towanda’s size in the middle was problematic for Athens. The Wildcats escaped the first quarter with an 8-7 lead.
Towanda drew fouls and put Athens in a bit of foul trouble in the second. Paige Manchester and Brynn Woodruff converted free throws while Bella Hurley and Eliza Fowler scored from the field. The Black Knights held Athens to one point in the quarter. At halftime, Towanda led 16-9.
“I thought our perimeter guards really got out and contested well,” Towanda Head Coach Rob Gentile said of his teams’ defensive effort. “Even our post players on the side contested well. Gracie (Schoonover) gives us an advantage because she’s a physical, shot-blocking presence.”
The Black Knights continued to put defensive clamps on the Wildcats. Athens only scored twice from the floor in the second half.
Meanwhile, Manchester and Woodruff continued to pace the Towanda attack. Manchester finished with 14 points. Woodruff contributed eight points.
“We need some more contributions. Obviously, we got a tough matchup that we can isolate sometimes,” Gentile said of relying on just one scoring threat. “But, sometimes we get the tendency to stand and watch.”
Gentile also tipped his cap to the Wildcats. “I think both teams competed really hard. I think we bring out the best in each other. Kids battled. Those kids fight. We were expecting that.”
Athens will play in Wednesday’s consolation game versus Sayre at Towanda at 6:00.
When asked about preparing for Thursday’s final, Gentile responded “ (Waverly’s) Coach Kelly does a great job with them. They got great athletes. They are well-conditioned and they just bring it at you. You hope you don’t turn the ball over.”
The final is scheduled for Thursday, at Waverly at 6 p.m.
