Lady Knights roll over Rams

TOWANDA — The host Towanda Lady Black Knights held rival Wyalusing to single digits in every quarter as they cruised to a 48-20 Northern Tier League girls basketball win on Saturday afternoon.
Towanda outscored Wyalusing 18-2 in the opening quarter before going on a 15-6 run in the second to take a 25-point lead into the break.
The Black Knights would play plenty of reserves in the final two quarters, but still managed to outscore the Rams 15-12 in the second half.
Porschia Bennett led the way for Towanda with 20 points, five rebounds and five steals. Paige Manchester added 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Towanda would also get five points from Gracie Schoonover, who also had nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists in the win.
Eliza Fowler added four points and Bella Hurley chipped in three points, three rebounds and two steals for the Knights.
Rounding out the scoring for Towanda were Destiny Brennan and Athena Chacona with two points each.
Wyalusing was led by Olivia Leichliter with seven points and Bryn Zionkowski added six points.
Chloe Bennett, Rachel Wilson and Olivia Spencer all had two points, while Elana
