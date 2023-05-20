LAPORTE — The Towanda softball team needed a win on Thursday to secure their spot in the District IV playoffs — and the Lady Black Knights left no doubt.
Towanda smashed four home runs, while pitcher Shay Greenland tossed a no-hitter as the Knights rolled to a 19-0 win over Sullivan County in four innings.
Brynn Woodruff led the way with three hits, including two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored.
Brea Overpeck was 3-for-4 with a home run and triple. She also had two RBI and two runs scored.
The final home run came from Aleah Johnson, who finished 2-for-4, and connected for her first career homer. She had six RBI and one run scored.
Brooklyn Evans went 4-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and four runs.
Also for Towanda, Kynlee Kunkle had three hits and scored once, while Layla Miller went 3-for-3 with two runs and one RBI, and Caedence Wells had a single, double and scored twice.
Greenland, who went 2-for-4 at the plate with one run and one RBI, tossed the final 3 2/3 innings of the game with no hits, no walks and nine strikeouts.
Johnson got the start and got one strikeout, while walking three before Greenland took over.
Towanda (10-9) will now head to the District IV Class AAA playoffs next week.
ROME — The Lady Panthers pounded their way to the win on Thursday with 14 hits.
Kelsea Moore went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBI, while Kiarra DeLancey had three hits, including a triple and double, to go along with three RBI and three runs scored.
Isabelle Kapr had a single, double, one run scored and one RBI for the Panthers.
Also for NEB, Makenna Callear went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored; Hannah Berger had two hits, one run and one RBI; and Mikayla Post finished with two hits, two runs and one RBI.
Moore and Abby Keeney handled the pitching duties for NEB and combined for eight strikeouts.
NEB will head to the District IV Class AA playoffs next week.
