TOWANDA — The Towanda Lady Black Knights won their 16th straight game to close out the regular season as they earned a 48-34 win over Williamsport on Wednesday night.
Towanda broke open a three-point game in the second half as the Black Knights outscored the visiting Millionaires 13-5 in the third quarter.
Paige Manchester led the way for Towanda with 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals.
Porschia Bennett added 15 points, four rebounds and four steals and Bella Hurley had seven points, six rebounds and two steals.
While she didn’t get into the scorebook, Towanda center Gracie Schoonover made her presence known on the boards and on the defensive end. The junior finished the game with 20 rebounds and five blocked shots.
“Gracie Schoonover demonstrated tonight how you impact a game without scoring,” Towanda coach Rob Gentile said. “She dominated the glass, especially in the second half and her interior defense was outstanding, blocking or altering numerous shots. She absolutely dominated the inside for us.”
Destiny Brennan finished with five points and Eliza Fowler contributed three steals for the Knights.
Gentile praised his team’s effort on Wednesday and all season long.
“It was a very physical game and I was extremely proud of the poise and discipline our kids played with,” Gentile said. “It was a step in the right direction and a great team win to end the regular season with 16 straight wins after a 3-3 start against a very athletic and physical team.”
Towanda will now focus its attention on the NTL Showdown, starting with a semifinal game against visiting Canton tonight at 7 p.m.
