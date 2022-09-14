Lady Knights tie against Williamson

TOWANDA — Eighty minutes of regulation time and two overtime periods were not enough to determine a winner, as the Towanda and Williamson girls soccer teams tied 2-2 on Tuesday evening.
Anna Dunn put Towanda ahead 1-0 16 minutes into the game, and Williamson tied it up 10 minutes later.
Dunn gave Towanda a 2-1 lead with her second goal of the game with just under 10 minutes remaining in the opening half, but Williamson once again tied it up with time winding down in the half.
The final 60 minutes of play featured no goals, and the teams played to a draw.
Towanda goalkeeper Clara Glantz tallied 19 saves in the game.
Williamson out shot Towanda 28-24 and held a 3-2 advantage in corner kicks.
The Lady Knights will travel to Wellsboro for a match at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow.
MANSFIELD — The Athens girls soccer team picked up a 4-0 road win over North Penn-Mansfield in NTL action on Tuesday.
Athens took a 2-0 lead into halftime before adding a pair of goals in the second half.
Freshman Kaitlyn Sutton led the way for the Lady Wildcats as she finished the game with a hat trick. She scored both of Athens’ first-half goals with assists from Ally Thoman and Addy Wheeler.
In the second half, Thoman scored with an assist from Wheeler before Sutton scored her third goal of the game, this time unassisted as she completed the hat trick.
Athens outshot Mansfield 16-4 and held a 3-1 edge in corner kicks.
Goalie Abby Champion stopped four shots in net for the Lady Wildcats.
For Mansfield, Tierney Patterson finished the game with 12 saves.
Athens will host Troy on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.