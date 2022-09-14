Lady Knights tie against Williamson

Towanda’s Kelsea Allen-Smith gains possession of the ball during Tuesday’s match against Williamson.

 Review Photo/Ryan Sharp

TOWANDA — Eighty minutes of regulation time and two overtime periods were not enough to determine a winner, as the Towanda and Williamson girls soccer teams tied 2-2 on Tuesday evening.

Anna Dunn put Towanda ahead 1-0 16 minutes into the game, and Williamson tied it up 10 minutes later.