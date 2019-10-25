One could hear the Towanda Girls’ Soccer Team through the bus they were taking on the long trip back to Bradford County from Kenneth M. Robbins Stadium in Loyalsock from fifty yards away. Suffice it to say, they were excited. After the way they performed in their 2-0 triumph over the Troy Trojans in the District IV AA Quarterfinals, they had every right to be. It was tactical and physical master class in what was probably the biggest game, and certainly the biggest win in program history. The state tournament, a rare place to be for NTL soccer teams, is just one win away.
“It’s exciting. It’s nerve-wracking but I guess that just means you care. This is what we’ve wanted all year and this is the perfect group of girls to do it with. I could not be happier. This is amazing,” said senior captain and scorer of both goals Teagan Willey.
“I wanted it so much for them. We talk a lot about composure and we showed that tonight,” stated Head Coach Joe Picco.
Towanda kept their team shape the entire 80 minutes with zero breakdowns. Troy never had a true chance at goal the entire match and the organization from the Black Knights was incredible.
“A lot of the year we’ve worked on communication so we know where everyone is going to be and if someone is out of position we know that someone will come in and fill in for us,” Willey said.
“It’s something we work on a lot and we did it really well tonight. I looked for an opportunity to change formations and put Teagan (Willey) up top and we got that chance and it paid off.
It nearly slipped through the black Knight’s hands. After Picco made the change and moved Willey up front, she had the best chance of the match up to that point with thirty three minutes remaining. She found herself one-on-one with the keeper and with the ball on her right foot. She took a heavy touch and the Troy Keeper made a great sliding save at the top of the box. With these two teams playing twice so far this year and combining for only one goal, scored by Troy, it looked like that could be the chance that got away for Towanda.
“I got emotional (after not scoring) because I thought that could be the chance but it made me frustrated and I used that to fuel me,” Willey said.
Coach Picco thought that could be the one that got away too. “You always have that thought as a coach that it could be the one chance you’ll look back on. Thankfully it wasn’t,” he said.
Willey sure turned that frustration into a goal quickly. With 29:40 left in the match, Towanda cashed in. Willey got a pass 30 yards out and drove down towards the left corner flag. Then, she cut back onto her right and unleashed a shot from the top left corner of the box that beat the Troy keeper 1-0. Just like that, Towanda had their first goal against Troy in over 210 minutes.
“After I beat the last defender I didn’t even look up. I knew where everyone was on the field from experience and just hit it. I couldn’t believe when it went in,” remarked Willey.
Eight minutes later, she would face the keeper in a one-on-one situation again, this time from the penalty spot. After Mirra Nielsen was played through behind the troy defense she was brought down in the box. It may as well have been 2-0 then, according to Willey.
“As soon as I saw her go down and it get called I knew they had basically given us a goal. I was confident stepping up to take it,” Willey said.
She sure looked it. She stepped up, took two steps back and then slotted it past the keeper on the ground to the left side. With Towanda’s defensive prowess, it was all but over with 21:50 left in the match.
“Our regular penalty kick taker was not feeling well and there are a lot of girls I’m confident stepping up there but Teagan had a look in her eye and she stepped up there and made it,” said Picco. She slotted it in, easy as you like, as they say across the pond.
Top-seeded Central Columbia await on Monday at 5 PM back at Loyalsock with a trip to the state tournament and district final on the line, but Towanda will savor this one.
“We’re going to enjoy this win tonight. Hats off to Troy, they’re a good team and they played hard tonight. I couldn’t be more proud,” said Picco.
Towanda will be the underdog next Monday night, but another performance like this and they just might find themselves playing for some hardware.
