Lady Panthers blank Towanda

WYSOX — Emily Susanj and Thailey Franklin each knocked in four runs, helping Northeast Bradford shut out Towanda 10-0 in a Northern Tier League clash on Thursday.
Thursday’s contest was NEB’s annual Pink Out Game for breast cancer awaareness despite field conditions forcing the game to be moved to Wysox.
Susanj and Franklin had mirror stat lines of 3-for-4 with four RBI. Franklin pitched five scoreless innings and struck out seven Lady Black Knights.
The Lady Panthers came roaring out of the gates.
Kayleigh Thoman reached first on an error, Franklin lined a triple into center field, and Susanj mashed a three-run home run into deep center field.
In the second inning Thoman and Franklin hit back-to-back singles. Susanj extended the Lady Panthers lead to 5-0 on a double off the center field fence.
Kelsea Moore went 1-for-2 with one RBI as well for the Lady Panthers.
Towanda’s Jocelyn Bennett had two hits. Athena Chacona and Aleah Johnson each had one hit.
Towanda travels to face Athens on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Northeast Bradford will host Blue Ridge on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Montgomery 13, Sullivan County 2
LAPORTE — The Sullivan County softball team came up short against Montgomery in a 13-2 loss on Thursday evening.
Sullivan County was outhit 7-2 by Montgomery. Three errors proved to be costly for the Lady Griffins.
Karlee Wettlaufer and Carly Rupert each had one hit for the Lady Griffins and Rupert also recorded two RBI.
Sullivan County will host Muncy on Saturday at 11 a.m.
