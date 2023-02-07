ROME — The Northeast Bradford girls basketball team wrapped up their fourth straight NTL Small School championship with a 45-11 win over North Penn-Mansfield on Friday night.
During the game, senior Kate O’Connor grabbed her 500th career rebound.
Updated: February 7, 2023 @ 11:26 pm
O’Connor is part of a special senior class, which also includes Alena Beebe and Kayleigh Thoman, that has won an NTL title in every season they competed for NEB.
In the title-clinching win, Thoman led NEB with 21 points and Lani Thomas finished with nine.
Emma Neuber added six points, while Beebe chipped in five and O’Connor had four.
Saturday
Muncy 39, NEB 29
MUNCY — The Lady Panthers dropped a non-league game at Muncy on Saturday.
NEB was down by seven at the half before cutting the Muncy lead to just two late in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for the Panthers, the host Indians pulled away for the win.
Thoman led NEB with 11 points and Thomas finished with eight.
O’Connor had five points, while Beebe added three and Neuber finished with two.
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review.
