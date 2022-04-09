Lady Panthers cut Canton comeback short

ROME — Down 5-1 to the Bradford softball team,Canton marched back and had the potential tying run at second base in the seventh inning.
Northeast Bradford’s Thailey Franklin shut the door on a potential comeback, sealing a 5-4 win for the Lady Panthers on Friday evening.
“It’s always interesting playing coach Wesneski and Canton,” Northeast Bradford head coach Tilden Franklin said. “They are obviously a good ball club, they never back down, and they always fight to the end.”
The Lady Panthers scored four quick runs in the first inning. The runs came of a Julia Brown hit an RBI double, Ciana Frisbie hit an RBI single, and two RBI groundouts put NEB ahead.
Canton’s Molly Ward scored on a wild pitch in the bottom half of the first inning.
Northeast Bradford’s Emily Susanj continued her torrent start to the season, hitting an RBI double perfectly into the right field gap in the fourth inning extending the Lady Panthers lead to 5-1.
Canton head coach Lyle Wesneski said that Susanj is too good of a hitter to be missing spots on. Susanj went 1-for-3 with two RBI.
The Warriors made one final push in the seventh inning. Sara Saar launched a home run on the first pitch.
Madison Hulbert hit a single followed by a Rylin Graham double putting runners at second and third with two outs.
Molly Ward hit a line drive double into center field scoring two runs. A deep fly-out to center field ended the game.
Franklin allowed eight hits, four earned runs, and struck out eight batters in seven innings of work.
For Northeast Bradford, Kayliegh Thoman went 2-for-4, Julia Brown went 2-for-3 with one RBI, and Frisbie went 2-for-4.
Canton’s Keri Wesneski only allowed three runs and struck out six in seven innings of work.
Emmi Ward went 2-for-4 with two RBI for the Warriors.
“I am proud of the way we battled back being down five one,” coach Wesneski said. “These games are good for us when we get to the end in a one run game and you have to execute on bunts, first and third situations and key hitting situations.”
Coach Franklin was happy with how his team played on defense and noted that his team has been working hard.
Northeast Bradford (4-0) travels to face Wellsboro on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Canton will face Millville on the road today at 11 a.m.
Towanda 7, North Penn-Liberty 3
LIBERTY — The Towanda softball team scored three insurance runs in the seventh inning to seal a 7-3 win over North Penn-Liberty on Friday night.
Shaylee Greenland was untouchable on the mound for the Lady Black Knights. The sophomore allowed three hits, zero runs, three walks, and struck out two in seven innings of work.
Tied 2-2 Towanda broke the deadlock in the fifth inning. Two errors, an Athena Chacona single, and a Maddie Maynard sacrifice ground out gave the Lady Black Knights a 4-2 lead.
Liberty cut Towanda’s lead to 4-3 in the bottom half of the fifth inning.
The Lady Black Knights saw the win off with an RBI single hit by Shaylee Greenland in the seventh inning and two fielders choice plays.
Kynlee Kunkle recorded three RBI, TaeLynn Brabant went 2-for-4, and Maddie Maynard went 2-for3 with one RBI.
Towanda travels to face Cowanesque Valley today at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.