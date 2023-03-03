LAPORTE — The Northeast Bradford girls basketball team fell just short of a trip to states as Northwest stormed back to beat the Lady Panthers 41-38 in overtime in the District IV Class AA third-place game on Thursday.
NEB outscored Northwest 13-7 in the first and took a 20-14 lead into the halftime break.
The Lady Panthers went on a 7-4 scoring run in the third to take a 27-18 lead into the final eight minutes of regulation.
Northwest hit a trio of three-pointers in the fourth quarter and pulled even with the Panthers after four quarters of play.
“It seems to always happen to everyone we play. They hit threes when you don’t expect them to hit threes,” said NEB coach Ben Beebe.
With the game tied 34-34 after regulation, Northwest went on a 7-4 scoring run in the extra period to secure the win and a trip to states.
NEB was led by Alena Beebe with 11 points, while Kayleigh Thoman finished with nine points.
Leah Beebe and Emma Neuber each scored five points, and Lani Thomas and Kate O’Connor scored four points apiece.
The Panthers will lose three seniors — Alena Beebe, O’Connor and Thoman — who have been key to their success over the past four years.
“My seniors have been great. That’s what took us so long in the locker room. They are the rock of the group, and they’re going to be hard to replace,” coach Beebe said. “They’ve been here for four years, they’ve given me everything they have and I couldn’t ask for three nicer young ladies.”
NEB has plenty of talent left in the cupboard and a strong feeder program — and the Lady Panthers will look to reload next year.
“The great part is we’ve got a great youth program and all these kids moving up — and they all like to work hard,” coach Beebe said. “We have a busy offseason schedule ... we’ll start it here soon and keep playing, keep building.”
