ROME — The Northeast Bradford girls soccer team earned a 2-1 over Towanda on Monday afternoon.
NEB got goals from Alena Beebe and Lani Thomas in the win.
Kayleigh Thoman and Keirra Thoman each picked up one assist for NEB.
Towanda’s goal came from Anna Dunn.
Both goalkeepers were busy in the net, as NEB’s Leah Beebe corralled 16 saves and Towanda’s Clara Glantz made 17 saves.
The Lady Panthers will travel to Wellsboro for a match at 5:30 p.m. today.
The Lady Knights are also back in action this evening, with a home match against Williamson at 6 p.m.
