Lady Panthers fall just short of District 4 Championship appearance

MONTOURSVILLE—Ava Novak drove to the basket hard enough to pick up a foul in the closing seconds of the first half.
Novak made the shot and free as Southern Columbia overcame a slow start to down Northeast Bradford 56-35 in the second round of the District 4 Class AA tournament.
“Sitting out the PHAC game and the first game of districts was tough because I really wanted to get in and help,” Novak said. “The team played so well without me. We’re always a strong team. We have so many strong players.”
The rest of the Tigers looked strong as Alli Griscavage scored 17 points and Summer Tillett and Loren Gehret finished with ten each. They were good, but Novak’s efforts in the second quarter sparked the team after a slow start.
Novak hit two threes to open the game. She also converted a field goal and free throw for a third three-point play.
“I came in knowing I had to keep the intensity up,” Novak said. “They are good. Each bucket brings up the momentum, but those get the crowd and add to the plays that come after it.”
What came after the second quarter was a masterful defensive effort that limited the Panthers to just 10 second half points. The defense was so good Northeast Bradford only made three field goals over the final two quarters.
“We saw film on Northeast Bradford and knew they could shoot the three,” Southern Columbia coach Kam Traugh said. “We switched up the defense so they couldn’t get set. Our girls weren’t getting around the screens quick enough. We wanted to pressure them and we got some turnovers off of it.”
As the defense took over the offense started to come to life as Griscavage scored eight in the third and Tillett added six to go with two rebounds. Tillett swung the momentum in favor of Southern Columbia and beat the third quarter buzzer for a quick two points.
“We finally started getting the ball inside more,” Griscavage said. “They couldn’t really guard me. I had strength on her and I just kept pounding it in until they tried to stop it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.