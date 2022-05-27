WILLIAMSPORT — There’s an old saying in sports — “It’s tough to beat a good team three times.”
Well, that adage certainly proved to be true on Thursday afternoon.
The Northeast Bradford softball team had taken down the Cowanesque Valley Indians twice in NTL play this season. But in Thursday’s District IV Class A semifinal showdown at Elm Park, CV would come away with a 4-0 win and advanced to the district final while the Lady Panthers’ season came to an abrupt end.
The fifth-seeded Indians struck early thanks to a miscue by the Northeast defense. After a strikeout by Panthers ace Thailey Franklin, CV’s Maddie Millard singled and moved to second on a ground out. With two down, Ashley Woodring lifted a fly ball into center and the NEB fielder couldn’t come up with the third out. Millard scored on the play to make it 1-0.
Top-seed NEB had its first opportunity in the bottom of the second when Emily Susanj and Ciana Frisbie opened the frame with back-to-back singles. After courtesy runner Malina Ramires and Frisbie moved up to second and third, a ground ball would result in Ramires being thrown out at home. That left runners on the corners with one out.
In what became a theme of Thursday’s game, the CV defense would come up with a big play to snuff out NEB’s scoring chance. Julia Brown attempted a bunt, but it would pop straight up in the air and, after CV pitcher Ruby Sherman hauled it in, she would fire to first for the double play.
The Panthers’ next scoring chance came in the bottom of the fourth when Thailey Franklin singled with one out. Susanj would then hit a hard grounder to second, but it was perfect for the CV defense as Millard tagged Franklin and threw to first to get another double play.
The Indians added to their lead when Keyana Thomas led off the top of the fifth with a deep home run to right.
Now trailing 2-0, the Panthers threatened again in the bottom of the fifth. This time a one-out walk to Kelsea Moore got NEB going. After a strikeout, a single from Toni Herb and walk to Mikayla Post loaded the bases for the top of the order.
Unfortunately for NEB, Sherman rose to the occasion in the circle and got the strikeout on three pitches to end the Panthers’ scoring chance.
The Indians gave themselves a little more breathing room in the sixth when an error, single and walk brought up Mak Surine with the bases loaded. Surine came through in the clutch as she drove in two runs with a single to left to make it 4-0. NEB got out of the inning with a double play and fly out, but the damage was done.
“(Cowanesque Valley) played good defense. We had some miscues which opened the door, and then when you’re down 4-0, the pressure builds up and makes it tough,” said NEB coach Tilden Franklin.
NEB’s last best chance to make a comeback came in the bottom of the sixth when Thailey Franklin and Susanj recorded back-to-back singles with one out. But once again the Cowanesque Valley defense stepped up in a big moment — and, just like earlier in the game, it was Millard getting a grounder, tagging the runner and throwing to first for the inning-ending double play.
The Panthers tried to stage one last rally in the bottom of the seventh — with the help of two walks — but Sherman closed things out with one of her nine strikeouts to send the Indians to the District IV title game.
“Thailey, I thought pitched well. I think we (gave up) one earned run, which was the home run, so if you take away all of the (unearned) runs, we still would have lost 1-0. (I don’t want) to take away anything from Cowanesque, they are a good team. They are a good ball club,” said coach Franklin.
Thailey Franklin and Susanj each had two hits to lead the way for NEB, which also got hits from Frisbie and Herb.
Franklin went the distance in the circle and gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk, while striking out nine.
It was a tough ending for the Panthers, who will lose one of the district’s best to graduation in their starting catcher and overall team leader Emily Susanj.
“It’s tough to lose. I didn’t want to lose this way. You know (it’s) Emily’s last game. She’s the heart and soul of this team,” coach Franklin said. “We’re all breaking out in tears out there. Thailey especially, they have been that (pitcher-catcher) battery for 10 years. It’s almost like losing a family member. It’s tough.”
While replacing the production and leadership of Susanj will be extremely difficult, the NEB coach knows there’s plenty left in the cupboard.
“The future looks good. We’ve got some young kids, and obviously they didn’t have a chance to play because we had some seniors and juniors in there, but next year the door is going to be open. It’s going to be a completely different team next year. Don’t count us out,” he said.
