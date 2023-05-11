Lady Panthers fall to Indians

ROME — The NEB softball team dropped a game at home to Cowanesque Valley on Wednesday, losing 12-1 in five innings.
ROME — The NEB softball team dropped a game at home to Cowanesque Valley on Wednesday, losing 12-1 in five innings.
A win would have tied the Lady Panthers with the Lady Indians in the NTL Small School standings, and also given NEB a sweep over CV.
The Lady Indians went ahead 1-0 in the top of the first, and while NEB rallied to tie it in the bottom half, CV rattled off eight runs in the next two innings to jump out to a 9-1 lead.
Three more runs between the third and the fourth brought the game final after five innings, with CV coasting to the 12-1 win.
For NEB, Kiarra Delancey led with two hits, and scored the Lady Panthers’ only run on a passed ball. Toni Herb and Kelsea Moore had one hit each in the loss.
NEB will play at Sayre on Friday.
Wyalusing 12, Williamson 7
TIOGA JUNCTION — Wyalusing softball ended a three-game losing streak on Wednesday, outlasting Williamson on the road 12-7.
Tied at five entering the fourth inning, the Lady Rams rang up three runs in the top half to jump out to an 8-5 advantage before tacking on four more in the fifth to steam towards the win.
Jenelle Johns and Addisyn Bly led Wyalusing with four hits each, including a triple for Johns and a double for Bly.
Allie Liddick added three hits, including a triple, while London Edwards knocked across two hits and Kylie Pickett had one. Johns led with five RBI, followed by Bly and Edwards with two apiece, and Pickett with one to her credit.
Johns struck out eight in a complete game from the circle.
Wyalusing will play Athens at home on Friday.
