Lady Panthers fall to South Williamsport

Northeast Bradford’s Makenna Callear hauls in a catch against South Williamsport on Wednesday.

 Photo Provided

ROME — Northeast Bradford battled South Williamsport at home on Wednesday, losing 10-5 in a non-league softball contest that was back-and-forth, until the Mounties pulled away late.

The Panthers trailed 4-0 to begin the game, before taking a lead midway through, but couldn’t hold South Williamsport at bay, falling in seven innings.