Lady Panthers fall to South Williamsport

ROME — Northeast Bradford battled South Williamsport at home on Wednesday, losing 10-5 in a non-league softball contest that was back-and-forth, until the Mounties pulled away late.
The Panthers trailed 4-0 to begin the game, before taking a lead midway through, but couldn’t hold South Williamsport at bay, falling in seven innings.
“I told (the team) last night, no matter what the outcome of the game was, 100 percent effort is what I wanted to see,” NEB coach MaKaylah Holbert said. “I saw just that. I’m extremely proud of the girls tonight.”
South Williamsport jumped out to a lead to begin the game, scoring its first run on a passed ball in the top of the first. The Mounties tacked on three more in the top of the third, going ahead 2-0 when another ball got free behind home plate and building a 4-0 lead when Abigail Lorson hit one over the fence with a runner on base.
Staring at a four on the visitors’ side of the scoreboard, the Lady Panthers found some momentum in the bottom of the third to get back into the game.
Mikayla Post began the burst, getting on base with a single following the first out of the inning. Another out behind her brought Makenna Callear to the plate, and she singled to put two runners on. Melanie Shumway singled next to load the bases, and then Kiarra DeLancey reached on an error, setting up Post and Callear to come home, cutting the lead to 4-2.
Kelsea Moore stepped to the plate, and after watching the Mounties plate the four early runs from the pitcher’s circle to begin the game, gave her Panthers the lead for the first time.
Moore connected with a ball, zipping it beyond the fence in left field, collecting three RBI and pulling NEB ahead, 5-4, with just over four innings to play.
“The rally was started by our senior, Mikayla Post, so I think being senior night really helped get her going for that,” Holbert said. “Then our pitcher (Moore) was able to hit that three-run home run. So, it was great that they were able to keep it going. It was great to see the bats coming together, their baserunning was even a little better tonight so I’m happy with that.”
The Mounties would tie the game at five in the top of the fourth, again reaching home plate following a passed ball. South Williamsport took the lead back in the top of the sixth, using a pair of RBI chances — first an RBI double and then an RBI lineout — to go ahead 7-5 with two innings to play.
NEB looked for a response in the bottom of the sixth, twice bringing the tying run to the plate, but couldn’t garner enough hits in succession to put any more on the scoreboard.
South Williamsport added three more late insurance runs in the top of the seventh, and with the Panthers down to their last chance in a deeper hole, they went down swinging, falling at home after briefly taking the lead in the middle of the game.
“We definitely still have to work on hitting our cuts and making sure we know the play ahead of time,” Holbert said. “Overall, I’m really proud of how they played tonight.”
Moore led NEB with the third inning home run, along with three RBI. Toni Herb had a double, while Callear, Shumway, DeLancey, Hannah Berger, and Post all recorded one hit apiece.
NEB will host Williamson today before heading to the District IV playoffs.
