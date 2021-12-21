Lady Panthers hold off Wildcats

ROME — It came down to the wire, but the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers were able to stave off a late comeback effort and held on to beat Athens 52-46 on Monday night.
Athens was once again plagued by a slow start and turned the ball over seven times in the opening quarter as NEB jumped out to an 18-13 lead.
The Lady Panthers knocked down seven three-pointers in the first half — including five from Alena Beebe — and took a 33-23 lead into halftime.
“We started out really bad in the first quarter, and they were making shots in the first half from the three-point line,” Athens coach Brian Miller said. “To fall behind against a team like that, it’s tough to come back.”
Beebe and Maisie Neuber combined for 28 points in the first half.
“Alena shot real well today. She’s a good shooter,” NEB coach Ben Beebe said. “You get her and Maisie at the same time on fire, that’s hard for an opponent.”
Neuber, who led all players with 25 points in the game, helped the Lady Panthers against the Athens man-to-man defense that has caused fits for teams so far this season.
“Maisie is a hard matchup for any team,” coach Beebe said. “Either you’re going to play her big and have to go outside, or put someone small on her and hope she doesn’t go inside. She went inside tonight, so that really made a big difference.”
Athens had trailed by eight points against Canton, so it was not unfamiliar with facing a deficit, and was once again able to mount a comeback.
Addy Wheeler hit a three late in the fourth quarter to give Athens a 46-45 lead, but Julia Brown responded with a three-pointer of her own to put NEB back ahead, 48-46.
It was Brown’s only score, but it proved to be the most important of the game. She also contributed 10 rebounds in the victory.
NEB’s Kate O’Connor led all players with 11 boards.
The Lady Wildcats had several chances to tie the game, but they turned the ball over twice with less than a minute remaining and were forced to foul.
NEB’s Kayleigh Thoman hit two free throws with 8 seconds remaining to put the Lady Panthers up 50-46, and Beebe hit two more to create the final score of 52-46.
Beebe finished the game with 17 points.
“I give the girls credit,” Miller said. “They fought and they played good enough defense to keep it close enough to where we took the lead at 46-45. We just didn’t execute offensively down the stretch.”
Karlee Bartlow led Athens in scoring with 16 points, while Wheeler had 12 and Caydence Macik scored 10.
Macik and Bartlow also had three steals each.
Monday’s game was another nail biter for NEB, which has seen some late leads slip away early in the season.
“We’ve been trying to work on that constantly. That’s a huge deal for us, to try to close out games,” coach Beebe said. “We’re starting to do that, so hopefully in the next couple games we’ll have that mastered.”
Athens will be back in action at 6 p.m. on Dec. 28 against Waverly in the Valley Christmas Tournament. NEB will travel to Elk Lake for a game at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.