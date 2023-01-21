Lady Panthers hold on for win over Wyalusing

WYALUSING — The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers jumped out to an 18-point halftime lead and then held on from there for a hard-fought 52-49 victory over rival Wyalusing on Friday night.
NEB outscored Wyalusing 13-8 in the first quarter before surging for a 19-6 scoring advantage in the second to take a 32-14 lead at the break.
Wyalusing regrouped to start the second half and outscored NEB 17-10 to cut the Panthers’ lead to 42-31 heading into the fourth.
The Lady Rams went on a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter and cut the NEB lead to 42-40.
With just 2:07 left in regulation, Wyalusing’s Chloe Bennett hit a driving layup that tied things up at 44.
NEB’s Kate O’Connor responded with a layup of her own to put the Panthers up 46-44.
Wyalusing found an answer when Layla Botts scored from close range to tie things back up at 46.
NEB went in front 49-46 with a three-pointer by Leah Beebe with 1:30 to go, but Botts came back with a traditional three-point play as she scored on a layup and was fouled. Botts nailed the free throw and the game was tied at 49 with a minute left.
Just seconds later, O’Connor gathered an offensive rebound and was fouled. She would make both shots at the charity stripe to put NEB up by two with 51.6 seconds remaining.
The Rams missed their next shot and were forced to foul. Kayleigh Thoman made 1 of 2 from the line to put NEB up 52-49 with 35.4 seconds left.
Wyalusing had one last chance, but a three-pointer didn’t fall and NEB got the rebound to secure the win.
Northeast Bradford was led by Kayleigh Thoman with 26 points.
O’Connor added 13 points, while Leah Beebe finished with five points and Lani Thomas added four.
Also for NEB, Alena Beebe and Emma Neuber added two points each in the win.
Botts scored 22 points to lead the Lady Rams, who also got 12 points from Bennett.
Rachel Wilson added seven points, while Elana Jennings had six points and Sydney Friedlander chipped in two.
