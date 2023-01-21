Lady Panthers hold on for win over Wyalusing

Northeast Bradford’s Lani Thomas puts up a shot at Wyalusing on Friday night.

 Photo Provided

WYALUSING — The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers jumped out to an 18-point halftime lead and then held on from there for a hard-fought 52-49 victory over rival Wyalusing on Friday night.

NEB outscored Wyalusing 13-8 in the first quarter before surging for a 19-6 scoring advantage in the second to take a 32-14 lead at the break.