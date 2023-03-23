ROME — The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers opened the 2023 softball season with a 14-2 win over Montrose in five innings on Wednesday.
NEB finished with 11 hits, while their pitchers — Makenna Callear and Kiarra DeLancey — combined for six strikeouts.
Melanie Shumway led NEB with three hits and three runs scored.
NEB would get a pair of hits and three RBI from Alexis Corter, while DeLancey added a double, two RBI and two runs scored.
Kelsea Moore finished with a triple and two runs scored, and Mikayla Post had a double, two RBI and one run.
Also for NEB, Hannah Berger finished with one hit and two RBI, Toni Herb added one hit and two runs scored, and Callear had one hit.
Callear went the first three innings in the circle and struck out four. DeLancey closed things out with two strikeouts in two innings.
NEB will host NP-Liberty next Tuesday.
TIOGA JUNCTION — The Towanda softball team would get a home run from Caedence Wells in her first varsity at-bat and they would roll to the win from there.
Shay Greenland struck out 12 batters to help the Lady Knights open the season with a win.
Wells finished the game with two hits and three RBI, while Greenland went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and one run scored.
Also for Towanda, Brea Overpeck went 2-for-4 and Brooklyn Evans had a double, one run and one RBI.
Towanda will host Cowanesque Valley next Tuesday.
