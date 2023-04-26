NEB-TYOWANDA

Northeast Bradford catcher Hannah Berger attempts to throw out a runner at second base Tuesday against Towanda.

 Review Photo/ED BOARDMAN

TOWANDA — A pair of runs in the fifth inning led Northeast Bradford to a 3-2 win over Towanda in NTL softball action on Tuesday.

Trailing 2-1 heading into the fifth, back-to-back singles from Hannah Berger and Alexis Corter drove in two straight runs to spark the comeback in an otherwise defensive slugfest.