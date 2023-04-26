TOWANDA — A pair of runs in the fifth inning led Northeast Bradford to a 3-2 win over Towanda in NTL softball action on Tuesday.
Trailing 2-1 heading into the fifth, back-to-back singles from Hannah Berger and Alexis Corter drove in two straight runs to spark the comeback in an otherwise defensive slugfest.
Corter and Kelsea Moore both had two hits for NEB, while Kiarra DeLancey, Berger, Mikayla Post and Abby Keeney had one each. Moore, Berger and Corter had RBI for the Panthers.
Moore struck out 17 batters while surrendering just five hits in a complete game effort on the mound.
Shay Greenland contributed two hits to lead the Lady Black Knights. Brooklyn Evans, Caedence Wells and Aleah Johnson notched one hit each. Greenland had the team’s only RBI.
Johnson got the start and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings of work. Greenland finished things up in the circle and struck out four in 2 1/3 innings.
NEB will play Athens on Friday, while Towanda will host Wyalusing on Thursday.
Cowanesque Valley 6, Wyalusing 3
WYALUSING — Cowanesque Valley topped Wyalusing 6-3 on the road on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians jumped ahead 4-0 by the second inning, hanging on to win despite a trio of runs from the Lady Rams.
London Edwards, who went 2-for-2, and Rachel Wilson both had home runs for the Rams.
Sydney Friedlander went 3-for-4 with a triple, while Addisyn Bly and Jenelle Johns also recorded a hit in the loss.
Wyalusing will play at Towanda on Thursday.
WELLSBORO — The Sayre Lady Redskins fell to Wellsboro on Tuesday, losing 10-0 in five innings.
A nine-run second inning from the Lady Hornets created an advantage Sayre was unable to overcome, as the Lady Redskins failed to muster much offensive production throughout the game.
Olivia Corbin and Meghan Flynn had the team’s only two hits in the contest.
Sayre will play North Penn-Liberty on Friday.
ATHENS — The Athens Lady Wildcats shut out visiting Williamson on Tuesday, winning 6-0.
Ashlynn VanFleet and Maddie Hiley both notched a pair of hits in the win, while Savannah Persun and Julianna Pack both added one. Hiley led the team with two RBI, and Pack, Savannah Finan, Ella Coyle and Gretchen Schmeig had one apiece.
Athens will play at NEB on Friday.
