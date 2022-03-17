Lady Panthers revamped and ready for more in 2022

ROME — Despite a remarkable 2021 season for the Northeast Bradford girls softball team, the Lady Panthers are hungry for more in 2022.
Northeast Bradford went 15-2 and 14-0 in NTL play to finish atop the small school division pack. The Lady Panthers were District IV, Class A runners-up and were eliminated in the first round of the state playoffs.
Northeast Bradford head coach Tilden Franklin acknowledged that the finish has left his team hungry for more in 2022.
Fortunately for Northeast Bradford, the team only lost one senior and added eight freshmen bolstering the roster size from 13 to 19.
“We have a great mix players this year and the future of Northeast Bradford softball will be strong,” Coach Franklin said. “The team really consists of a lot of great athletes and we are most definitely built for the playoffs.”
The Lady Panthers pride themselves on being a defensive minded team. The talented battery of senior catcher Emily Susanj and junior pitcher Thailey Franklin spear head Northeast Bradford’s defense.
Thailey Franklin was named 2021 NTL player of the year. The Junior had a pitching stat line of 111 innings pitched, 15-2 record, 1.145 ERA, 153 strikeouts, and a .709 WHIP.
Susanj was named to the NTL first team in 2021. The senior had a .492 batting average, recorded 21 RBI, five doubles, and had a .623 slugging percentage.
Coach Franklin mentioned that Thailey Franklin attended a seven month conditioning program that helped improve her strength and conditioning.
“I am feeling very confident and we are going to have a good year this year” Thailey Franklin said. “The conditioning camp made me stronger physically and mentally. I want to have more strikeouts this season and be more accurate with my pitches.”
Susanj spoke about her strong connection with Thailey Franklin.
“I have been catching for her since eighth grade if not earlier and we have had a connection since then and we do a great job together,” Susanj said. “We read each other very well and she always knows what I need and I always know what she needs.”
Being a vocal leader is something that Susanj wants to accomplish with the Lady Panthers in 2022.
“I believe that communication is one of the most important parts of softball,” Susanj said. “As a leader I direct people and tell them what to do because without that direction there would be no solid concrete plays.”
Northeast Bradford opens its season on March, 25; traveling to face Troy at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.