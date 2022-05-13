ROME — In a game that didn’t make it out of the first inning, the Northeast Bradford softball squad rolled to a 34-0 win over Susquehanna on Thursday.
After Thailey Franklin tossed a scoreless top of the first, the host Panthers racked up 22 hits and six walks in the bottom of the first before Susquehanna’s coaches decided to stop the game with two outs and NEB still batting.
Franklin went 4-for-4 at the plate with a triple, three RBI and four runs scored to go along with her “no-hitter” in the circle.
Emily Susanj finished with three hits, including a home run, as she scored once and drove in six runs.
The Panthers got a 3-for-3 day from Toni Herb, who had two doubles, a triple, three runs scored and three RBI. Kelsea Moore also had three hits on the day, including a pair of doubles, and added four runs and two RBI.
Kayleigh Thoman was 2-for-4 with two RBI and three runs; Melanie Shumway went 2-for-2 with a walk and three runs scored; Julia Brown had one hit, two RBI and three runs and Hannah Berger added a double, one run and two RBI.
Also for NEB, Ciana Frisbie went 1-for-2 with three runs scored and one RBI; Makenna Callear was 1-for-1 with a run and one RBI and Mikayla Post added one hit, one RBI and two runs.
Malina Ramires scored three times, while Kiarra Delancey, Alexis Corter and Gracelyn Laudermilch all crossed the plate once in the win.
NEB (13-1) hosts North Penn-Liberty today.
