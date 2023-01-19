Lady Panthers top Athens in OT

ATHENS — The Northeast Bradford girls basketball team picked up a hard-fought 47-45 win over Athens in overtime on Wednesday night.
The game was close throughout with NEB leading 12-11 after the opening quarter and 26-22 at the halftime break.
ATHENS — The Northeast Bradford girls basketball team picked up a hard-fought 47-45 win over Athens in overtime on Wednesday night.
The game was close throughout with NEB leading 12-11 after the opening quarter and 26-22 at the halftime break.
Athens outscored NEB 14-8 in the third to take a 36-34 lead into the fourth.
NEB would go on an 11-9 run in the final eight minutes of regulation — including scoring in the final seconds — to force overtime.
In the extra frame, the visiting Lady Panthers scored the only two points to secure the victory.
NEB was led by Kayleigh Thoman with 12 points, including the only two of the overtime period, and Emma Neuber with 11 points.
Kate O’Connor added 10 points, while Alena Beebe scored eight — including the game-tying two at the end of regulation.
Leah Beebe and Lani Thomas both finished with three points for NEB.
Karlee Bartlow had a huge game for Athens as she scored 27 points and finished with two rebounds and two assists.
Addy Wheeler finished with eight points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Emma Bronson chipped in five points and six boards.
Also for Athens, Abby Burgess and Izzy Davis had two points each and Mya Thompson added one point and four rebounds.
Natalee Watson had five rebounds and two steals for the Lady Wildcats.
Athens will visit to Blue Ridge on Saturday, while NEB travels to Wyalusing on Friday.
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
