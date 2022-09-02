EAST TROY — The Northeast Bradford girls soccer team picked up a 4-2 road win over NTL opponent Troy on Thursday afternoon.
Melanie Shumway and Keirra Thoman each netted two goals for the Lady Panthers.
They also each recorded one assist, as did Kayleigh Thoman.
Addison Parker scored both goals for the Lady Trojans.
Troy had the advantage in shots on goal with 34 while NEB had 11.
Leah Beebe came up with 24 saves for the Lady Panthers.
NEB will travel to Sullivan County for a match at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, and Troy will face Hughesville on the road at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Athens 6, Williamson 3
ATHENS — The Athens girls soccer team beat Williamson 6-3 in its season opener on Thursday.
Kaitlyn Sutton recorded a hat trick for the Lady Wildcats, and Ally Thoman had two more goals.
The other Athens goal came from Emma Yohe.
Athens outshot Williamson 14-10, and had the advantage in corner kicks, 8-4.
The Lady Wildcats will play next on Sept. 8 on the road against Northeast Bradford.
Wyalusing 4, Towanda 1
WYALUSING — The Lady Rams topped rival Towanda 4-1 in NTL soccer action on Thursday.
Olivia Haley had a hat trick for Wyalusing, and the other goal came from Addison Bly.
Laylah Botts picked up an assist on Haley’s first goal.
The Lady Rams will take on Loyalsock at home at 10 a.m. tomorrow, and Towanda will host North-Penn Mansfield on Thursday.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
