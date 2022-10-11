CANTON — The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers volleyball team pulled off a huge upset on Monday, taking down the Canton Lady Warriors by a score of 3-1.
NEB would come out of the gates with a 25-19 win before Canton bounced back to tie things up with a 25-14 win.
NEB would turn around and win the next two sets — by scores of 25-18 and 25-19 — to pull off the 3-1 win and hand Canton their second loss of 2022.
Canton was paced by Aislyn Williams, who had 14 digs, 10 kills, and one block.
Addilyn Pepper added 14 assists and seven digs, Jilaney Hartford had three aces, four kills, 11 digs, and two blocks, and Marissa Ostrander added seven aces and 22 digs.
No stats were available for NEB as of press time..
Canton is back on the floor on Tuesday as they travel to take on Sayre at 7:30 p.m.
NEB’s next contest is on the road in Sayre on Thursday with a 7:30 p.m. start.
TOWANDA — The Towanda Lady Black Knights picked up a sweep over Loyalsock on Monday for their fourth win of the 2022 season.
Towanda would win all three sets by double-digits, winning the first two sets 25-15 and the final set by a score of 25-14.
Towanda was paced by a strong attacking night from Paige Manchester, who recorded 19 kills, two blocks, and one dig on the night.
Winter Saxer led the way at the net with four blocks and seven kills, Brea Overpeck added 13 assists and four kills, and Addie Maynard recorded eight digs.
Towanda will now face Troy on the road on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
TROY — The Troy Lady Trojans took on the Wellsboro Lady Hornets on Saturday and were swept 3-0.
The first set was the closest of the night, with Troy pushing Wellsboro until the end but inevitably falling 26-24.
Wellsboro would claim the second set 25-18 and the third 25-14 to complete the sweep.
Wellsboro was paced by Emily Starkweather, who notched nine kills, three aces, and seven digs.
No stats were available for Troy as of press time.
Troy is back on the court on Tuesday when they host Towanda at 7:30 p.m.
