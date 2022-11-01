TOWANDA — For the first time in school history, the Wyalusing Lady Rams soccer team is moving on in the District IV Playoffs with a 1-0 victory over Northeast Bradford on Saturday.

“It feels great,” Wyalusing Head Coach Gary Haley said of taking home the playoff win. “It’s a beautiful day, with two great teams. Northeast has a great team. We played really hard, Coach Alvarez and I couldn’t be more proud of these girls.”