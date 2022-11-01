TOWANDA — For the first time in school history, the Wyalusing Lady Rams soccer team is moving on in the District IV Playoffs with a 1-0 victory over Northeast Bradford on Saturday.
“It feels great,” Wyalusing Head Coach Gary Haley said of taking home the playoff win. “It’s a beautiful day, with two great teams. Northeast has a great team. We played really hard, Coach Alvarez and I couldn’t be more proud of these girls.”
The contest was truly a tale of two halves — with the Lady Rams controlling possession for the majority of the first half.
Junior standout Olivia Haley would get a clean look early, but the tenacious NEB defense turned it away to keep things scoreless.
With the first half winding down, Olivia Haley would get another opportunity, and wouldn’t be turned away as she scored with just under six minutes left in the half to put her team up 1-0.
“We thought that if we could get the first goal, they would push the Shumway girl up on offense,” Coach Haley said. “They had a couple of good opportunities late, and we played some good defense, so that was really nice.”
In the second half, the game of possession would turn, and it would be up to Wyalusing’s defense to ward off a much more aggressive NEB attack.
The Lady Panthers would get a series of good looks on goal — but between the backline play and goalkeeper Sophia Alvarez — the Lady Rams would continue to stave off any scores.
With the game on the line late, NEB’s attack would put together a relentless slew of shots, but Alvarez was able to weather the storm.
“We couldn’t be here without our defense, they keep everything so organized,” Alvarez said. “Our offensive is always pushing hard as you can see, so it was just great overall.”
Though the defense played admirably down the stretch — it would be Alvarez who would be the hero late.
With just under 10 minutes left, the NEB offense would desperately attempt to get a shot to fall, but Alvarez would come up with several pivotal saves to keep them scoreless.
With just under three minutes left, the Lady Panthers would have their best opportunity with a clean look from only about 10 yards out, but Alvarez would collect a game-changing save as Wyalusing held on to capture the win.
“Please don’t let this go through,” Alvarez said of her late-game save. “But I’m thankful that my teammates had my back when it bounced off a little bit.”
Alvarez recorded four saves in the net for Wyalusing, with most coming in the second-half blitz by NEB.
NEB’s Leah Beebe would notch six saves on the night as well.
Wyalusing would have the advantage on shots on goal 8-6 despite NEB sending a few shots over the net throughout the night.
Wyalusing will now face off against the defending Class AA State Champs in the Southern Columbia girls tonight — and Coach Haley is focused on enjoying the moment and taking advantage of the opportunity to take on a top-notch opponent.
“They’re the defending state champs, so it’s a great opportunity to play a team like Southern Columbia,” Coach Haley said. “We’ve never been there before, we don’t have anything to lose, and no pressure is on us. Just have the girls go out and play as we have been, have fun and play hard.”
Wyalusing will make the trip tonight to Danville for a 5 p.m. start as they take on the top-seeded Southern Columbia team in the Class AA Semifinals.
