SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Wyalusing knew they had a monumental task ahead of them in Tuesday night’s PIAA District IV Class AA Girls Basketball Quarterfinals on the road against defending state quarterfinalist South Williamsport. The top-seeded Mounties are one of the state’s top teams in the class, and brought back four starters from last year’s squad.
The Rams fought hard and even held a first-quarter lead midway through the frame, but they ultimately fell 69-38.
“Our girls competed the whole game. You know, we’ve taken a lot of good teams down to the wire and this was just another run-of-the-mill dogfight. South Williamsport is a heck of a team. They’re well-coached and (Lacey Kriebel) and (Aleigha Rieppel) are great players. Their 2-1-2 press is hard to beat, and coming in we knew what we had to do,” Wyalusing coach Nick Reynolds said.
“We weren’t able to break it the way that we wanted to. We wanted to slow it down. We knew that they were going to speed us up and run in transition. That’s what they like to do. And, we struggled there, and they went on a run, and we couldn’t recover.”
That aforementioned run was a killer. Wyalusing led early on 5-1 after a Rachel Wilson putback. But, the Mounties turned it on. Senior forward Aleigha Rieppel caught fire and sophomore guard Lacey Kriebel showed why she is considered one of District IV’s best players as they reeled off a combined 17 first-quarter points as South scored an astonishing 26 points in the final 4:33 of the first period to take a 27-8 lead and put themselves in total control of the game.
“We did our 2–1 press which got some turnovers and we kept saying they’re gonna play a 1-2-2, we saw it on film. The middle was going to be wide open and feed (Aleigha Rieppel), feed Rip, feed Rip, and we fed Rip, and she converted,” South Williamsport Coach Dean Kriebel said.
That ball pressure was just too much for Wyalusing’s guards. The long arms of Kriebel and the quickness of South senior guard Piper Minier wreaked havoc on the Rams’ press break, and the Mounties were unselfish in transition as they converted easy basket after easy basket off of their 2-1-2 press.
The Rams could have easily packed it in after the demoralizing finish to the first quarter, but they played with the Mounties in the second frame, only losing the period 17-14 and avoiding the mercy rule at halftime.
Senior guard Layla Botts and senior forward Elana Jennings had five and six points in the frame, respectively, but Rieppel added another 12 of her own in the secnd period to give her 21 at halftime as Southside doubled up Wyalusing in the first half, 44-22.
And, the Mounties removed any further doubt in the third quarter. And, after Kriebel drove through the lane early in the frame, South Williamsport went up 52-22 and put the contest into the mercy rule.
But, as they have all season, Wyalusing kept playing hard. Despite losing their top two centers in Olivia Leichiter and Yolanda Torres to injuries, the Rams did serious damage to South on the boards all night. Oftentimes, Wyalusing beat the much taller and more physically imposing Mounties to loose balls and long rebounds.
“We’re missing our two biggest post players. So, everybody knew that rebounding, we had to give the extra effort, and they were able to go to get the offensive rebounds, and they did a good job at that,” Reynolds said.
After South held Wyalusing to just four points in the third quarter, the Rams finished their season strong, as they won the fourth quarter, 12-11, behind six points from freshman Treanna Nickerson.
It was Reynolds’ first year as the program’s head coach, and these seniors, Botts, Licheiter, Jennings, and Sydney Friedlander, will hold a special place in his career.
“These seniors hold a special place in my heart. It was my first team, my first seniors, and it’s hard to say goodbye. It got very emotional there in the locker room after the game. At the end I just wanted to keep playing forever, but I understand that we’ve got to let these kids grow and develop and be young adults. They were great leaders all year long.” Reynolds said.
Nickeson led the Rams with 10 points, Botts had nine, Jennings and Wilson both had six, Chloe Bennett had five, and Friedlander had two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.