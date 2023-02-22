SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Wyalusing knew they had a monumental task ahead of them in Tuesday night’s PIAA District IV Class AA Girls Basketball Quarterfinals on the road against defending state quarterfinalist South Williamsport. The top-seeded Mounties are one of the state’s top teams in the class, and brought back four starters from last year’s squad.

The Rams fought hard and even held a first-quarter lead midway through the frame, but they ultimately fell 69-38.