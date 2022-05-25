WILLIAMSPORT — The second-seeded Wyalusing softball team got a strong pitching performance from Jenelle Johns in Tuesday’s District IV Class AA semifinal, but it wouldn’t be enough in a 3-0 loss to No. 3 Muncy at Elm Park in Williamsport.
Johns went the distance in the circle, giving up three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and four walks — all while pitching on an injured ankle, according to Wyalusing coach John Loomis.
“(Jenelle) hasn’t pitched in a week, and she’s playing with a hurt ankle — and I’m going to tell you, that was a gutsy effort from her because I know the kid played in pain. She did a great job,” said Loomis.
On the other side, Muncy’s Nolah Moyer was even better as she allowed just two hits while striking out 11 in seven innings of work.
“We hit the ball hard a couple times, but we just couldn’t seem to get enough of it. Credit to their girl. She pitched very well,” Loomis said.
Muncy scored one run in the second and added two runs in the seventh to secure the victory.
“Disappointed today, but their kid, she pitched well and overall it was a really, really gutsy performance by Jenelle Johns,” Loomis said.
Allie Liddick had a double to lead the way for Wyalusing, which also got a hit from Sydney Friedlander in the loss.
Loomis noted that heading into this season expectations weren’t super high, but the Lady Rams stepped up and put together a strong campaign.
“I said to the kids, we’re really proud of them. Honestly, we didn’t expect them to have a good season and they wound up having a great season. They worked very hard,” Loomis said.
The Wyalusing coach praised the leadership of senior Laci Norton, who is one of four Lady Rams who will graduate this summer.
“Laci Norton, I thought she really took control of our team as far as being a leader,” Loomis said. “She demonstrated that on the field, getting the kids before the game, getting them up. I thought she was a real spark plug for us. Hats off to her. It was a great season for us.”
