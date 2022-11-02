DANVILLE — With 2.6 seconds remaining in the first half, Southern Columbia senior forward Loren Gehret drove a shot into the top corner of the net.
That goal, her second of the half, tied assistant coach Erin Spotts for the most goals in program history with 130.
“It is crazy to think about it. I didn’t obviously get the chance to see her play (Spotts graduated in 2002), but I know she was a great player. I am honored to share the honor with her,” Gehret said after the Tigers defeated Wyalusing 6-0 in a District 4 Class A girls soccer semifinal.
Southern Columbia (14-5-1) advances to the district final against South Williamsport.
Spotts had one of the best views of the record-tying goal as she stood and cheered for her player on the Tigers sideline. Spotts had plans to go to game four of the World Series to cheer on the Philadelphia Phillies with her mom, but the weather worked in her favor with the postponement from the night before.
“I am so proud of her. I am happy that I got to see her tie me in person. She deserves this and with games to play still, I am super excited to see her break the record,” said Spotts, whose maiden name is Snyder.
In addition to her scoring, Gehret is also the program leader for assists. With a pair of assists against the Rams, she is now up to 70 for her career.
The first assist came on a corner kick that senior defender Emma Genners headed into the net just more than a minute into the game.
After Sophie Shadle made the game 2-0 with a Peyton Wisloski assist, Gehret played a part in the final three goals of the half, all of which came in the final five minutes.
In between goals, Gehret assisted freshman Kennadie Reamer with 47 seconds left in the half before scoring her second moments later just before the break.
“It has been a cool experience playing this season, and starting as a freshman with these experienced girls. We just have to keep taking it one game at a time until we reach our goal,” Reamer said.
Danville’s field was the same place that Gehret broke the school record for assists last season in a playoff win against Mount Carmel.
“I love when my teammates get the goals that they deserve. To get to be the person to assist them makes me feel really good,” Gehret said. “Our whole team works so hard all season, and to see all their hard work payoff is awesome. We are like a family.”
Southern Columbia, which has won its first two playoff games by a combined 11 goals, will take on the Mounties for the second straight season in the district final.
“We know that they are going to come in wanting to beat us. We just have to play our game. Regardless, we have a spot in the state tournament locked up now. However, we want to enter next week with another district championship,” said Shadle.
Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said he has been pleased with the way his team has started the postseason.
“The past two games we have really stepped up in our possession and confidence. A lot of that comes from the players’ trust and belief in our system and in one another. We have been able to elevate our level of play by sharing the ball and the workload,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said. “It’s going to take everyone, day in and day out, to keep advancing so I was proud of our commitment to that tonight.”
For Wyalusing, who is a young team, the experience showed the Rams where they stand. They are hoping to use this experience heading into next season.
“We got off to a rough first half, but I am happy with the way the girls went out and played with heart. Coach (Mario) Alvarez and I talked to the seniors about how happy we were with them in our program. For our younger girls, they can use this as a gauge heading into next season to know what they need to do in order to compete with one of the best programs in the state,” said Wyalusing coach Gary Haley.
