The Wyalusing girls soccer team opened their 2022 season with their first practice on Monday. Pictured here, the Lady Rams scrimmage during the season-opening practice. Look for photos from other teams throughout the region in future editions of the Daily Review.
Lady Rams hit the field
Brian Fees
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
